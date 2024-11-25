Dubai: Dubai has unveiled an exciting line-up of festivities that last for six days to mark 53 years of the UAE’s union during this year’s Eid Al Etihad.

The celebrations curated by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) will be held from November 28 to December 3 and range from fireworks and cultural experiences to dining and so much more, the organisers said on Monday.

Fireworks

Dubai’s skies will come alive with fireworks displays every single day of the Eid Al Etihad weekend.

On December 1, Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR will light up at 8pm. On December 2, Hatta skies will sparkle at 8pm, followed by Dubai Festival City Mall at 9.10pm. The burst of colour will conclude on December 3 at Al Seef at 9pm.

Community celebrations

The community celebrations will continue with Eid Al Etihad 53 at City Walk, bringing a celebration to the city on December 2 from 4pm to 6pm. More than 200 performers will join the festivities, including flag bearers, fabric dancers, acrobats, traditional bands, and interactive acts. The celebrations will conclude with a special performance by Emirati singer, songwriter, and producer Mohamed Al Shehhi from 8pm to 9pm, supported by a breathtaking 10-member live band.

Live entertainment

A highlight is Jalsat Moments, which will bring a line-up of some of Arabic singers in a musical special happening at Coca-Cola Arena on November 28. The stage will welcome Ayed Yousef, Eida Al Menhali, Nabeel Shuail, and Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi.

Shopping deals

Shoppers can make the most of deals and sales from November 29 to December 2 on perfumes, jewellery, fashion, footwear, homeware, and apparel from many brands. A packed programme of promotions, traditional bands, and family activations also awaits shoppers at malls. A key highlight to look forward to at Dubai Festival City Mall is a live concert by Aryam and Faisal Al Jasim on December 2, in addition to roaming entertainment, festive decorations, and fireworks.

Dining