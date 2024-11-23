Sharjah's Human Resources Department has announced that government employees will observe Eid Al Etihad holidays on December 2 and 3 (Monday and Tuesday). Regular work will resume on December 4 (Wednesday).
This announcement follows the UAE government’s declaration of a two-day holiday for public sector employees, granting a long weekend.
In Sharjah, where the official weekend runs from Friday to Sunday, government employees will enjoy a five-day break.
For private sector employees across the UAE, December 2 and 3 will also be paid holidays in celebration of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. Work will resume on Wednesday, December 4.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources previously confirmed a two-day holiday for federal employees, ensuring a long weekend for public sector workers nationwide.