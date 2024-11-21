She said Al Ain stands as a meaningful symbol of Sheikh Zayed’s vision of unity and prosperity, as it’s where the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan began his journey as a young ruler. Known as an agricultural centre for its lush oases and ancient Aflaj irrigation systems, Al Ain is an enduring testament to the sustainable practices ingrained in Emirati heritage. Its recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage site highlights its ecological and historical significance—a legacy spanning over 4,000 years that continues to enrich the UAE’s cultural identity.