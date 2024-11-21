Al Ain: The Organising Committee for the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Celebration has announced that this year’s official ceremony will take place in Al Ain. The official ceremony can be watched through a live broadcast on December 2, which will be live-streamed across local TV channels, Eid Al Etihad’s YouTube official channel, website, cinemas and selected public areas, with viewing locations throughout the Emirates to be announced soon.
Aysha Al Nuaimi, Head of Communications of the organising committee of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Celebration, stated, “Al Ain holds significant historical importance that dates back thousands of years. It is a city where nature and heritage intertwine seamlessly, showcasing the UAE’s commitment to sustainability. Rooted in centuries-old traditions, Al Ain’s natural environment and historical landmarks are treasures of Emirati heritage. Combined with modern sustainability initiatives, Al Ain has transformed into a beacon of environmental stewardship, preserving its natural beauty while embracing progress to inspire future generations.”
She said Al Ain stands as a meaningful symbol of Sheikh Zayed’s vision of unity and prosperity, as it’s where the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan began his journey as a young ruler. Known as an agricultural centre for its lush oases and ancient Aflaj irrigation systems, Al Ain is an enduring testament to the sustainable practices ingrained in Emirati heritage. Its recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage site highlights its ecological and historical significance—a legacy spanning over 4,000 years that continues to enrich the UAE’s cultural identity.
This year’s Eid Al Etihad ceremony focuses on honouring the UAE’s journey and the legacy of the founding fathers, featuring innovative storytelling mechanisms.
Specialised celebration guides are also available for download on the website EidAlEtihad.ae. Further information can be found on the website and Eid Al Etihad’s official social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and X; or by using the official hashtags #EidAlEtihad53, #UAE53.