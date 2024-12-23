A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises , a pioneer in the UAE’s car rental industry, has revealed an ambitious growth strategy, targeting a 30 per cent increase in fleet size and revenue by 2025. The company is leveraging its legacy and cutting-edge technology to maintain market leadership and drive its expansion plans.

The company’s growth is underpinned by a modernisation of its operations, including a complete overhaul of its headquarters on Zabeel Road. Spanning 10,000 square feet, the new office space is designed to enhance collaboration, convenience, accessibility and innovation. The facility features state-of-the-art technology, green building initiatives, and client engagement zones designed to foster a forward-thinking environment for employees and clients.

“Our journey began with the vision of introducing unique concepts to the UAE, more than 50 years ago when we established the country’s first-ever car rental business at a time when hardly anyone was even familiar with the concept of rental carsm” Mr Abdullah Al Moosa, founder and chairman of A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises, said at the inauguration. “With this pioneering spirit and the newly revamped facilities, we remain committed to building a bright future as we continue to innovate and adapt to the evolving needs of our employees, associates, and clients.”

As the UAE car rental market grows with the influx of tourism and business travellers, A.A. Al Moosa Enterprises is preparing to meet the rising demand by expanding its diverse fleet and adopting sustainable practices. Specifically, the company plans to offer more family-friendly vehicles, ensuring options for customers of all types, and providing flexibility with premium options for those seeking a more luxurious experience. The company is exploring the integration of environmentally friendly vehicles, including electric cars, into its fleet, aligning with the UAE’s sustainability goals.

Mr Rahul Singh, Managing Director of the Car Rental Division, said, “Our plans for a 30 per cent growth in our topline are extremely ambitious when you consider that they are coming on the back of a 25 per cent year-on-year growth for the past 2 years, and what is even more encouraging is that the topline growth also provides for a substantial expansion in the bottom line too. Both our brands, Thrifty Car Rental and Dollar Rent A Car, are well-known for their customer-centric approach and our constant endeavour to bring innovative solutions to our discerning customers.”