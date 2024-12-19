Zulekha Hospital’s Orthopedic Department offers state-of-the-art management for various musculoskeletal disorders, ranging from chronic back pain and degenerative diseases to post-surgical rehabilitation. With cutting-edge technology and a patient-centric approach, our orthopedic specialists focus on prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation to ensure optimal outcomes for each patient.

Spine surgery: Understanding the causes and how to avoid them

In regard to such ailments, Dr. Chidananda P. Shivashankar, Specialist Orthopedic Surgeon at Zulekha Hospital Dubai explains – “Surgeries of the spine are also mostly indicated for various pathologies of the discs that result in neurological complications.

Dr. Chidananda P. Shivashankar

These are conditions that often begin as back pain, progressing through disc prolapse or rupture due to poor posture, protracted sitting, heavy lifting, and smoking.” Dr. Chidananda suggests regular walking, strengthening exercises, and postural corrections to avoid chronic back pain. Early intervention by a specialist can prevent the progression of such issues and ensure better outcomes.

Comprehensive hand surgery solutions

Dr. Srikanth Varma Racherla

Hand surgeries can be of various categories and need special attention to ensure the right approach is taken restore maximum functionalities. Dr. Srikanth Varma Racherla, recognized as a Surgeon of Excellence in Orthopedic Surgery oversees surgeries and treatments of fractures & dislocation of the wrist, tendon and nerve injuries, sports-related injuries, and advanced microsurgeries for congenital anomalies and deformities, and soft tissue reconstructions including skin grafting & flap covers. The department is specialised in use of modern titanium implants in certain procedures that can be safely left inside the body unless some complication arises.

Supporting women’s bone health

Dr. Abida Chebbout

Dr. Abida Chebbout, Specialist Orthopedic Surgeon at Zulekha Hospital Sharjah, highlights the role of nutrition for bone health during pregnancy and lactation. These phases significantly raise the demand for calcium, vitamin D, and other nutrients to support the baby’s skeletal development while maintaining the mother’s bone health.

Dr. Chebbout recommends a well-balanced diet, weight-bearing exercises, and supplements as needed. Regular check-ups give women the personalized attention they need to make long-term bone health and vitality.

To keep bones strong, engage in regular activities like walking, jogging, dancing, and light weight-bearing exercises to stimulate and strengthen them.

A calcium-rich diet (dairy, nuts, leafy greens, and fish) with sufficient vitamin D is vital for bone health. Prolonged immobilization weakens bones, so early movement and supplements are essential to prevent osteoporosis and aid healing. - Dr. Saleh Mohammed Kagzi, Specialist - Orthopedics Surgery, Zulekha Hospital, Sharjah

Physiotherapy for pain relief and recovery

Malini Subramaniam

After surgery or trauma, the body undergoes a healing process that can lead to pain, stiffness, and reduced mobility. Physiotherapy plays a crucial role in facilitating this healing process and restoring optimal function. The physiotherapy team at Zulekha Hospital Dubai and Sharjah, led by specialists Ms. Malini Subramaniam and Mr. Sathyanarayana Sajja, offers comprehensive treatment plans for chronic pain and post-surgical recovery. The team’s focus is on pain relief, improved mobility, and muscle strengthening through techniques such as manual therapy, electrotherapy, and customized exercise programs. From spine surgery to chronic neck and joint pain, the physiotherapy department ensures that patients regain movement and confidence with a tailored rehabilitation approach.

Sathyanarayana Sajja

Commitment to complete recovery

Zulekha Hospital is committed to provide first-class service in orthopedic and physiotherapy care, with a personal touch to each patient’s requirement. From prevention to recovery, we are here to support you every step of the way. Take charge of your musculoskeletal health today.

Visit Zulekha Hospital or call 600 52 4442 for consultations.