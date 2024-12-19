Staying true to its mission to transform the healthcare industry, Thumbay University Hospital, located in Al Jurf, Ajman, has integrated a pioneering robotic surgical assistant into its orthopedic procedures. This breakthrough technology is poised to not only enhance surgical accuracy but also expedite patient recovery, marking a significant shift in regional healthcare.

The system is specifically designed to aid surgeons during knee replacement operations. This advanced robotic platform minimizes human error by offering exact guidance, thereby improving the precision of surgical interventions. Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the system learns from every procedure, continually improving its direction for better alignment and execution.

Dr. Rajesh Garg, Specialist Orthopedic Surgeon at Thumbay University Hospital, emphasized the impact of this technology, saying, “Leveraging years of surgical expertise and the rapid progress in AI and robotics, we are at the cutting edge, leading the way with innovative clinical procedures that will revolutionize patient care at Thumbay University Hospital.”

Patients suffering from the final stages of osteoarthritis, characterized by knee swelling, locking, and pain that restricts movement and causes unbearable bone friction, will find this technology to be a breakthrough solution. This system promises optimal surgical preparation, precise alignment, reduced discomfort, and faster recovery compared to traditional methods.

Charting the surgical procedure: From planning to recuperation

The surgical journey commences with surgeons capturing X-rays of the affected knee. These images assist the medical team in creating a 3D model of the patient’s distinct anatomy, a vital tool for surgeons during the procedure. Throughout the operation, the robotic system provides real-time data, aiding surgeons in positioning knee implants with precision, reducing potential human mistakes and ensuring optimal alignment.

After the surgery, this advanced technology adapts to the patient’s unique anatomical features, ensuring accurate ligament balance and alignment. As a result, patients can expect minimal pain, reduced scarring, a shorter hospital stay, and a faster return to their usual activities.

“Our integration of robotic technology signifies a shift in patient care. While there is a learning process, the benefits are substantial. Patients experience less blood loss, greatly diminished post-operative pain, and quicker mobility—often on the same day. Even for experienced surgeons, achieving perfect knee joint alignment can be complex. However, with robotic assistance, we attain near-flawless placement of the implants,” states Dr. Rajesh Garg, Specialist Orthopedic Surgeon at Thumbay University Hospital.

“Robotic support also reduces surgical trauma, resulting in a smoother, better-balanced procedure, without damaging any supporting ligaments, a risk with traditional replacements. The adoption of this sophisticated technology underscores our commitment at Thumbay Healthcare to delivering innovative, patient-centered care,” he continued.