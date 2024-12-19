As one of the leading healthcare providers in the region, Burjeel Holdings is at the forefront of orthopedic care, offering world-class solutions that cater to patients of all ages. Through its facilities — Paley Middle East Clinic, Burjeel Medical City (BMC), and Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi — the healthcare provider has solidified its reputation as a leader in addressing the full range of musculoskeletal conditions. Accredited by the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi as specialized centers in orthopedic surgery and medicine, these centers exemplify innovation, expertise, and patient-centric care, transforming the orthopedic landscape in the region.

Paley Middle East Clinic

Situated within BMC, the Paley Middle East Clinic serves as a regional hub for advanced orthopedic treatments. Renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dror Paley, a global authority in limb lengthening, deformity correction, and joint preservation, leads a team of distinguished experts. They cater to a wide spectrum of orthopedic needs, including congenital disorders, post-traumatic injuries, and neuromuscular conditions.

The clinic’s innovative approach is evident in its use of advanced techniques such as electromagnetic lengthening nails for bone lengthening and a proprietary guided growth system developed at the Paley Institute in the US. Procedures like pediatric orthopedic surgery, hip dysplasia treatments, and trauma reconstruction for adults and children highlight the clinic’s commitment to preserving functionality and improving quality of life.

Dr. Michael Uglow

Dr. Michael Uglow, Director of the Paley Middle East Clinic and Consultant Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon, says, “Our team combines international expertise and advanced technology to deliver life-changing outcomes. We focus on reconstruction, enabling patients to regain functionality and independence.”

Burjeel Medical City

BMC’s Department of Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, is redefining patient care. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the department offers a range of services, including joint preservation, arthroplasty, and cartilage regeneration. Its specialists are renowned for groundbreaking procedures, such as 3D hologram-assisted knee replacements.

The department’s patient-centric approach integrates personalized treatment plans with innovative technologies, ensuring faster recovery and better outcomes. Dr. Mohamed Muath Adi, HoD and Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon at BMC, shares, “Our expertise in robotic-assisted knee replacements and advanced trauma care allows us to address even the most complex cases. We are committed to enhancing mobility and quality of life for patients of all ages.”

Dr. Mohamed Muath Adi

BMC’s personalized, evidence-based treatment plans are supported by an expert team and state-of-the-art technology, ensuring patients receive world-class care tailored to their unique needs.

Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi complements the Group’s orthopedic offerings with its specialized team and cutting-edge facilities. Known for attracting international patients, the hospital excels in simple, complex and revision joint replacement surgeries, sports medicine, and trauma care, with advanced procedures like arthroscopic knee, shoulder and wrist surgery, ligament reconstruction, and ultrasound-guided interventions.

Dr. Abdelmagid Eltayeb

The hospital’s future-focused roadmap includes 3D printing for customized implants, robot-assisted surgeries, and stem cell and gene therapy. Dr. Abdelmagid Eltayeb, Head of Orthopedic Surgery, emphasizes, “Our advanced techniques and global expertise ensure we remain a preferred destination for orthopedic patients worldwide. We prioritize quality and precision in every treatment plan.”

An integrated network

The orthopedic expertise at Burjeel also extends to Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery in Dubai, which has achieved milestones like performing the region’s first Vertebral Tethering Surgery, further showcasing its leadership in innovative treatments. Across its integrated network, Burjeel employs a multidisciplinary approach, involving specialty-trained nurses, rehabilitation experts, clinical psychologists, and other specialists to ensure holistic care.

Burjeel Holdings’ orthopedic centers symbolise excellence in healthcare. With a focus on advanced surgical techniques, innovative therapies, and a holistic care model, Burjeel is setting new benchmarks in the region. By combining expertise, technology, and compassion, these centers are not only restoring movement but also transforming lives.