Dubai: The ship repair and maintenance company Drydocks World has opened its massive 75,000 square metre expansion facility in Dubai, which will help add to its fabrication capabilities.

The multi-million dollar investment will help the DP World owned company expand its fabrication capacity by 40% and yard capacity by 25%, enabling 'Drydocks World to execute multiple large-scale projects simultaneously'.

The new South Yard features the biggest load-out jetty in the Middle East and Africa, capable of handling structures weighing up to 37,000 tonnes. The advanced infrastructure positions Drydocks World to meet 'growing demand for energy transition projects and deliver innovative offshore solutions worldwide'.

The expansion tasks Drydocks World to take on ever more complex projects in the maritime industry. Image Credit: Supplied

Drydocks World has in recent years emerged as a major end point for maintenance and repair works, as well as retrofitting of vessels. It has also expanded its reach beyond the UAE through investments in Europe.

A massive crane is on the way A 5,000-tonne Sheerleg Floating Crane, expected to be operational by 2026, will further expand South Yard's ability to handle large and complex projects

"This facility will enable us to lead in renewable energy infrastructure, while setting new standards in operational excellence," said Sultan Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World. "Drydocks World is shaping the future of maritime and offshore industries with this milestone expansion."

Running on green

The South Yard will operate entirely on clean energy sourced from the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This will reduce the facility’s carbon footprint.

"The South Yard represents a transformative step for Drydocks World," said Captain Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World. "It enhances our ability to execute multiple complex global projects, while prioritising smarter logistics, efficient execution and high HSSE standards."

Drydocks World aims to become a leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services provider.

What comes with Dubai's South Yard?