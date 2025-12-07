GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President holds talks with Seychelles President

Meeting focuses on trade, sustainability, education and modernisation partnerships

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets with Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of Seychelles.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets with Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of Seychelles.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday met with Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of Seychelles, who is visiting the UAE to attend the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final round of the 2025 Formula One World Championship.

Sheikh Mohamed welcomed President Herminie and renewed his congratulations on assuming office, wishing him every success in leading Seychelles towards continued progress and prosperity.

President Herminie, in turn, congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, wishing the country continued prosperity. He expressed his keenness to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Herminie discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation, particularly related to the economy, trade, renewable energy, sustainability, education, government modernisation, and other fields that support the shared development goals of both nations.

Herminie also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s continued development support for Seychelles, noting the important role it plays in advancing his country’s efforts to achieve sustainable development for its people.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu DhabiSheikh mohamed

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE and Ecuador Presidents strengthen economic ties

UAE and Ecuador Presidents strengthen economic ties

3m read
UAE leaders mark Eid Al Etihad at Zayed National Museum

UAE leaders mark Eid Al Etihad at Zayed National Museum

3m read
UAE leaders receive festive greetings from across the world

UAE leaders receive greetings on 54th Eid Al Etihad

1m read
Flava Coffee: Celebrating legacies with every brew

Flava Coffee: Celebrating legacies with every brew

2m read