UAE President holds talks with Seychelles President

Meeting focuses on trade, sustainability, education and modernisation partnerships
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday met with Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of Seychelles, who is visiting the UAE to attend the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final round of the 2025 Formula One World Championship.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed President Herminie and renewed his congratulations on assuming office, wishing him every success in leading Seychelles towards continued progress and prosperity.
President Herminie, in turn, congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, wishing the country continued prosperity. He expressed his keenness to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Herminie discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation, particularly related to the economy, trade, renewable energy, sustainability, education, government modernisation, and other fields that support the shared development goals of both nations.
Herminie also thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s continued development support for Seychelles, noting the important role it plays in advancing his country’s efforts to achieve sustainable development for its people.
