The procedure involved related UAE nationals, with the recipient diagnosed with end-stage renal failure. The surgeries were performed simultaneously in separate operating rooms using a single robotic system. This system mimics the surgeons’ movements. With precise movement, 3D vision, high magnification, and improved ergonomics surgeons can perform operations through smaller incisions compared to traditional open surgery. The minimally-invasive method causes less bleeding reduces trauma, and helps patients recover faster.

“Today, we celebrate a key milestone in organ transplantation that was made possible by Abu Dhabi’s world-class infrastructure and the exceptional skills of its health care workforce,” said

Dr Rashed Obaid Alsuwaidi, executive director of the Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector at the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH).

Dr George Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and an internationally renowned urology surgeon, led the pioneering procedure. “Collaboration is at the heart of medical progress, and this milestone achievement exemplifies the power of teamwork in advancing health care. Our partnership with Cleveland Clinic in the US underscores our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in transplant surgery and ensuring the world-class expertise is accessible to patients in Abu Dhabi and the region.

With ongoing collaboration with Cleveland Clinic US, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is developing its capabilities to conduct these complex surgeries independently.

Dr. Bashir Sankari, institute chair, Urology, Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said, “While we currently collaborate with our global counterparts on a quarterly basis, we are committed to developing our own capabilities to serve more donors and recipients effectively in the coming year.”

Dr Mohamed Eltemamy, staff physician, Department of Urology at Cleveland Clinic in the US, applauded the collaboration. “The successful integration of robotic technology in our transplant procedures is a testament to the expertise and dedication of the team. “

Looking ahead, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi aims to expand the application of robotic technology beyond kidney transplants. Dr. Bashir shared, “Our team is exploring the potential for robotic liver transplants, with initial successes in partial hepatectomies. We envision broader applications of this technology to benefit more patients.”