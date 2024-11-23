Abu Dhabi: More than12,000 people from all around the world participated in the Zayed Charity Run for a noble cause.

Thousands of spectators also turned to watch and appreciate runners at the Zayed Charity Run which is now known as the world’s foremost ‘Run for Kindness’, The event was held at Erth Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 23.

Donations this year will be dedicated to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, an NGO to empower people with multiple sclerosis through awareness, support, and efforts to find a cure.

Huge Emirati participation

This year, nearly 4,000 Emirati runners joined participants from India, the Philippines, Egypt, and various other countries, coming together to celebrate a truly global spirit of unity and determination.

Over 2,000 children from over 115 schools also ran, with our oldest participant being 77 years of age.

The event also showcased an intense competitive spirit, with elite athletes vying for a generous prize pool of Dh1.5 million. The winners will be awarded across various categories, distances, and age groups, recognising exceptional performances and celebrating athletic excellence.

Sheikh Yas Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan opened the proceedings by firing the starting gun for the 10km race to huge cheers.

The uplifting event invited runners of all abilities to come together for a memorable and meaningful day. Image Credit: Supplied

Legacyof the UAE’s Founding Father

The Zayed Charity Run, first introduced in 2001 to celebrate the enduring legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May His Soul Rest in Peace) has become a beacon of generosity and togetherness.

Now in its 23rd incredible year, the event has grown into a global movement with celebrated editions in the US and Egypt, spreading its message of humanity and giving far and wide.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra region, and supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the 2024 Zayed Charity Run continues to inspire communities.

The Council’s commitment to championing impactful sports and charitable initiatives across the emirate has played a vital role in its success.

Uplifting event

This uplifting event invited runners of all abilities to come together for a memorable and meaningful day, offering something for everyone, from the fun-packed 3km family-friendly track to the 5km course for intermediate runners, and the challenging 10km route for those seeking to push their limits. A celebration of fitness, kindness, and community, the Zayed Charity Run once again proved to be an outstanding occasion for all.

The next Zayed Charit Run will take place in Cairo, Egypt on (27 December 2024) and Miami, USA on (18 January 2025). Image Credit: Supplied

Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said: “The Zayed Charity Run is a living embodiment of the values of giving, humanity, and unity that our Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, instilled in us. This year’s event was nothing short of extraordinary, a true celebration of community spirit, with nearly 12,000 participants, including an unprecedented number of Emirati runners, coming together for a noble cause that touches so many lives.

“It’s truly heartwarming to see people of all ages and abilities embrace the spirit of kindness, pushing themselves not only for personal achievement but also to make a meaningful difference for others. The Zayed Charity Run further amplified the sense of togetherness that defines this iconic event, a true highlight of our calendar in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

“As we raise vital funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, we are reminded of the lasting legacy of this run — not just in the lives it changes but in the powerful message it sends about what we can accomplish when we stand united. This year’s incredible success reinforces why the Zayed Charity Run remains a beacon of hope, generosity, and inspiration, and I couldn’t be prouder to be part of this unforgettable journey and noble cause.”

Humanitarian sports event

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “The Zayed Charity Run in Abu Dhabi was the starting point for a series of successes for this significant humanitarian sports event, both within the UAE and abroad, on the path of goodness, aiding patients, and contributing to alleviating pain and suffering.”

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, said: “I sincerely thank the organisers of the Zayed Charity Run for their generous support of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and for choosing us as the beneficiary of this year’s proceeds. I also extend my gratitude to the Authority of Social Contributions — Ma’an for their ongoing support, which bolsters our ability to achieve our mission.”

Upcoming events

The journey does not end here, with the next Zayed Charit Run taking place in Cairo, Egypt on (27 December 2024) and Miami, USA on (18 January 2025).