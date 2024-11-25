Perth: Australia skipper Pat Cummins admitted on Monday the crushing first Test loss to India “hurt”, but said his team was experienced enough to learn from it and bounce back.

The world’s top-ranked Test side was outplayed over all four days at Perth Stadium, managing just 104 in reply to India’s first innings’ 150.

They then allowed India to make 487-6 before declaring half-an-hour before the close on day three, making a run chase of 534 all-but impossible.

“Look, I think you kind of you sit in the change room after a loss like that and it hurts,” said Cummins.

“When a team declares on you, it’s never an amazing feeling. We’ve all been in these situations before. It’s the nature of being in professional sport, you are going to lose some games.

“The biggest challenge and the most important thing is how do you bounce back, what’s your next move?

“So that’s what we’ve got to do this week. Clearly we were well off the mark, there’s a lot to work on.

“The most important thing is there’s four Test matches to come and how do we make sure that we don’t be in this position again.”

The next Test is in Adelaide next week under lights with a pink ball, a format Australia has excelled at.

Cummins said they would likely arrive in the city earlier than first thought to work on ironing out the batting and bowling issues that cost them in Perth.

But despite all-rounder Mitchell Marsh carrying some niggles and Marnus Labuschagne being badly out of form, he does not expect many, if any, changes.

“I think after every Test you always kind of look at what you think your best match up is,” he said.

“Four or five days ago, we thought this was our best 11 so I dare say there won’t be many changes going into Adelaide, but I’m not a selector.