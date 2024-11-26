Dubai: As the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 gets underway in Dubai today, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and Chairperson of the Board and Managing Director of Dubai Women Establishment, spoke exclusively to Gulf News on the power and influence of women and their contribution to the country’s economy.

She also answered questions on the issue of salary disparity between men and women. Excerpts from the interview:

Q. What is the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 all about?

A. The Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024 is a platform for advancing gender equality and creating opportunities for women to thrive in all spheres of life. It brings together thought leaders, policymakers, and changemakers to discuss actionable strategies that empower women and drive sustainable development.

This third edition is our biggest yet, with attendees from approximately 65 countries including over 3,000 dignitaries, ministers, government officials, decision makers, experts and representatives from international organisations.

The Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2024, highlights the UAE’s remarkable efforts and unwavering commitment in championing and empowering women and enhancing their contributions in various fields. This Forum is about forging partnerships, breaking barriers, and inspiring progress on a global scale.

Q. What were the learnings from the previous two editions?

A. The previous editions, in 2016 and 2020, emphasised the importance of collaboration and adaptability in addressing the challenges of women; and such platforms are extremely vital for discussing strategies to establish clear frameworks to increase women’s economic and social participation. We learned that impactful change comes when governments and the private sector work hand in hand.

Q. Just how influential are women?

A. The theme of this year’s forum revolves around harnessing women’s potential to shape a sustainable and inclusive future. Women’s influence is profound—it spans leadership, innovation, and community building. History and research demonstrate that when women are empowered, societies flourish. Their contributions go beyond economic growth; they drive cultural, social, and environmental progress.

Q. Where do women figure in their role in the UAE’s economy?

A. Women are a cornerstone of the UAE’s economic success. They represent a growing force in entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation, contributing significantly across the finance, technology, education, and healthcare sectors. According to the World Bank, the labour force participation rate among females is 55.4 per cent in the UAE. Our leadership’s commitment to gender balance has created an enabling environment where women can excel, aligning with the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-driven economy.

Q. Across sectors and companies, do you feel there is a need for greater parity in salaries paid to women and men? Why is there this disparity?

A. Salary parity is essential to achieving true gender balance. While significant progress has been made, disparities still exist due to historical biases and structural challenges. Equal pay is not just a matter of fairness but a driver of productivity and morale. Addressing this disparity requires organisations to commit to implementing transparent policies and systems that value talent over gender.

Q. As a woman leading from the front, you are a source of inspiration to many. Based on your own empowerment journey, what advice would you give other women to achieve their dreams?