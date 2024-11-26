Abu Dhabi: A new all-inclusive digital payment services mobile application ‘Comera Pay’ has been launched in the UAE by Comera Financial Holding Ltd - a part of the Royal Group of companies in Abu Dhabi. The mobile app, Comera Pay, offers effortless payment solutions to individuals and businesses through a single secure, user-friendly app accessible anytime, anywhere, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It provides individual consumers various services, from digital wallets and peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers to QR code payments, remittances, bill payments, mobile top-ups and virtual accounts, the company explained. In line with the launch, Comera Pay is offering free-of-charge remittances for customers as well.

The company statement explained that Comera Pay is licensed and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE and aims to be the leading provider of an all-in-one cashless payment solution.

Services for business customers

And for business customers, the app has developed payment solutions, such as POS, payment gateway, QR code acceptance, multi-currency wallets, cross-border remittances, corporate expense management, and other merchant acquiring services.

Akhtar Saeed Hashmi, CEO of Comera Pay said, “UAE residents and businesses are digitally savvy and lead fast-paced, modern lifestyles. This preference shift calls for user-friendly and seamless payment solutions to meet evolving customer needs.”

Hashmi said, “Comera Pay simplifies transactions for individuals and businesses alike by offering unlimited digital payment options providing convenience anytime, anywhere.”

The solutions offer instant payment notifications, real-time balance updates, and robust security protocols to protect customer data. It also features easy setup, end-to-end encryption, and quick, reliable customer support to provide a secure seamless digital financial journey.