GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Will UAE insurance premiums rise if Iran-US conflict escalates further?

Investment losses, not payouts, seen as main risk for insurers across the Middle East

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Will UAE insurance premiums rise if Iran-US conflict escalates further?
Gulf News archives

Dubai: As tensions in the Gulf raise concerns about shipping disruptions, airspace closures and higher business costs, many UAE residents are asking a practical question: could the conflict eventually affect insurance prices. Regional instability can influence financial markets, trade routes and economic activity across the Gulf.

A new analysis from Moody’s Ratings suggests the immediate impact of the Iran conflict on Gulf insurers will likely remain limited. For UAE residents, the key question is whether the conflict could eventually affect insurance premiums. Here is what it could mean for policyholders.

No immediate pressure

Moody’s expects any disruption to be short in its baseline scenario. The report states: “Our baseline scenario is that the conflict will be relatively short-lived, likely a matter of weeks, and that navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and air traffic will then resume at scale.”

Under that scenario, insurers in the Gulf are not expected to face major financial stress. Moody’s adds: “GCC insurers would not face immediate material pressure on their credit profiles.”

Another ratings agency shares a similar view on regional disruptions. Fitch Ratings noted that “the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz… is likely to be temporary given its vital economic role.”

For UAE residents, this suggests insurance premiums are unlikely to change in the near term because of the conflict alone.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Not seeing large claims

War-related damage is generally excluded from standard insurance policies in the region.

Moody’s states: “The direct claims impact of the conflict will likely be negligible for all GCC insurers, as war risk is typically excluded from standard insurance policies in the region.”

War risks are typically covered by specialist insurers in international markets rather than regional providers. Because of these exclusions, GCC insurers are unlikely to face large payouts tied directly to military activity.

Risk comes from markets

The bigger financial exposure for insurers lies in their investment portfolios. Moody’s explains: “The primary transmission channel would be through insurers’ investment portfolios rather than their underwriting performance.”

Insurance companies hold large investments in equities and real estate. Regional instability can push those asset prices lower and reduce the value of insurers’ holdings.

Moody’s estimates: “A 20% decline in real estate and equity valuations would reduce our rated companies’ total equity by around 7%.”  Most large insurers have capital buffers strong enough to absorb such losses.

Smaller insurers to be hit

The report also highlights differences across the sector. Large insurers tend to have diversified investment portfolios and stronger capital positions.

Smaller insurers often have higher exposure to real estate and equities and thinner capital cushions, which makes them more sensitive to market volatility.

Premiums under pressure?

Insurance pricing could change if the conflict drags on and begins to affect economic activity.

Moody’s warns: “Risks would increase if disruption persists.” A prolonged conflict could lead to weaker investor sentiment, falling asset prices and a broader economic slowdown across the region.

Moody’s also notes that slower economic activity would weaken premium growth, a key support for the sector’s stable outlook.

If insurers face lower growth and tighter profit margins, pricing adjustments could eventually follow.

What you should watch next

Several developments could influence insurance pricing in the coming months.

  • Duration of the conflict

  • Stability of shipping and air routes through the region

  • Performance of financial markets

  • Economic growth across the GCC

For now, analysts expect the sector to remain stable. Any shift in insurance premiums would depend largely on how long the geopolitical disruption lasts and whether it begins to affect regional economic activity.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
InsuranceUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

VAR represents just the tip of the technological iceberg. Today’s stadiums across the Gulf are equipped with advanced tracking systems that capture every movement on the field.

How technology is reshaping sport in the Gulf

3m read
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Jassim al-Budaiwi

Gulf-European statement calls on Iran to halt attacks

3m read
Two moderate earthquakes recorded in Gulf region

Two moderate earthquakes recorded in Gulf region

1m read
Why thoughtful design now defines premium living

Why thoughtful design now defines premium living

2m read