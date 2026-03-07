One week of widening war: Leaders killed, nuclear sites hit — what we know so far

Iran responded with ballistic missiles and attack drones targeting Israel and US interests across the region , with Gulf states bearing the brunt of the retaliation as missiles and drones were intercepted over countries including the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would not target neighbouring Gulf countries, unless attacks originated from those nations, and apologised for earlier attacks, but missile and drone strikes in the Gulf continued as the conflict intensified.

Israel’s military also said it destroyed 16 aircraft belonging to the IRGC’s Quds Force at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, accusing the Guards of using the facility to transport weapons and funds to regional allies such as Hezbollah.

Shipping routes have come under threat in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit chokepoints, after several commercial vessels reported attacks or security incidents.

The conflict has also spilled into international waters. A US submarine torpedoed the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, sinking the vessel in one of the most serious naval confrontations of the conflict so far. Sri Lanka later rescued surviving sailors and recovered dozens of bodies.

