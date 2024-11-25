Abu Dhabi: The Federal National Council (FNC) on Monday approved the highest ever Union General Budget of Dh71.5 billion.

The federal budget for the fiscal year 2025 was approved during FNC’s second ordinary session of the 18th legislative chapter.

The Council also approved a draft federal law linking the Union General Budget and the budgets of independent federal entities for the fiscal year 2025.

The session, chaired by FNC Speaker Saqr Gobash, was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for FNC Affairs, and Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

Al Hussaini said the Union General Budget, approved by the Federal Cabinet, totals Dh71.5 billion in revenues and Dh71.5 billion in estimated expenditures, maintaining a balanced approach between income and spending.

This federal budget represents the largest in the UAE’s history, underscoring the UAE leadership’s vision for improving the quality of life and achieving sustainable development. It also reflects the robustness of the national economy and the sustainability of resources to support key developmental, economic, and social projects, he added.

How the budget will be spent

The 2025 budget is allocated across key sectors, including social development, government affairs, and economic affairs alongside other federal expenses.

Dh27.859 billion, representing 39% of the total federal budget, has been dedicated to the social development sector. Of this amount, Dh9.990 billion (15.3%) is allocated to public and higher education programmes, Dh5.505 billion to healthcare and community prevention services, and Dh8.956 billion to social care.

Meanwhile Dh1.288 billion went to culture and arts, Dh660 million to housing, Dh8.126 billion to defence affairs, Dh8.179 billion to public affairs and safety, D2.523 billion to economic affairs and D23.431 billion to public services.