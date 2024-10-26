In a statement, Al Yamahi expressed his gratitude for the substantial support provided by the UAE’s wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, who have empowered Emiratis to attain decision-making positions within Arab, regional, and international organisations. He emphasised that this achievement adds to the UAE’s exemplary track record achieved under the guidance of the UAE leadership.