Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has urged the people of the UAE to never lose momentum, advising them to embrace relentless determination and strive for excellence in all aspects of life.
In a motivational video shared on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of perseverance and ambition. Captioned “When you wake up ... you better start running ... never slow down,” the video featured Sheikh Mohammed narrating an inspiring analogy.
“People slow down ... for example, if my team does something very good, they say, ‘Ok, Sheikh Mohammed is happy now, I can slow down, take a rest,’” he said. “So, I wrote to them: “Every morning, when a deer wakes up in Africa, it must outrun the fastest lion or it will be killed. And every morning in Africa, when the lion wakes up, it must outrun the slowest gazelle, or it will starve.”
Sheikh Mohammed concluded with a directive that captures the UAE’s spirit: “In the UAE and Dubai, I don’t care if you are a deer or a lion. When you wake up, you better start running.”