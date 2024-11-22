“People slow down ... for example, if my team does something very good, they say, ‘Ok, Sheikh Mohammed is happy now, I can slow down, take a rest,’” he said. “So, I wrote to them: “Every morning, when a deer wakes up in Africa, it must outrun the fastest lion or it will be killed. And every morning in Africa, when the lion wakes up, it must outrun the slowest gazelle, or it will starve.”