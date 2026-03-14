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UAE strongly condemns targeting of its Consulate General in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Consulate attack in Iraq violates international norms, says UAE

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UAE strongly condemns targeting of its Consulate General in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned and denounced the unprovoked terrorist drone attack that targeted the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for the second time in a week.

The attack resulted in injuries to two security personnel and damage to the consulate building.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that targeting diplomatic missions and premises constitutes a flagrant violation of international norms and laws, particularly the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic premises and the protection of diplomatic personnel. Such acts represent a dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability.

The UAE has called on the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Government of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to investigate the circumstances surrounding this attack, identify those responsible, and take all necessary measures to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s firm rejection of terrorist attacks aimed at undermining security and stability, emphasising the necessity of protecting diplomatic premises, missions, and their personnel in accordance with international laws and norms.

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