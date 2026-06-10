Council adopts new regulations for educators and highlights social welfare achievements
Sharjah: The Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) has approved a new decision regulating the work and payment of supervisors and teachers at the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment (SNQSE), aimed at enhancing educational performance, attracting qualified teaching professionals and strengthening workplace discipline.
The decision, approved during a meeting chaired by his highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, comes in implementation of the directives of his highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, supreme council member and ruler of Sharjah.
The council also approved regulations governing administrative violations and disciplinary measures applicable to supervisors and teachers at the establishment.
The new framework is designed to motivate educational and supervisory staff, improve administrative and educational efficiency, clearly define professional responsibilities and standards of conduct, and support the establishment’s mission of teaching and promoting the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah.
The meeting, held on Tuesday morning at the ruler’s office, was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council.
The council said the decision reflects the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah to reinforce authentic Islamic values and strengthen the role of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah in society. It also highlights his continued support for institutions dedicated to Quranic sciences and initiatives that help raise generations rooted in faith and national identity.
Council members expressed gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for his ongoing commitment to supporting teachers and supervisors at the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment, recognising their role in teaching the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and their contribution to nurturing individuals grounded in sound values and moral principles.
During the meeting, the council reviewed the Sharjah Social Services Department’s 2025 annual report, which revealed that social assistance worth more than Dh500 million was provided to 11,683 citizens during the reporting period.
The report also showed that 1,892 people benefited from supplementary social assistance programmes.
The council reviewed the department’s activities and services, including the work of specialised social care and protection centres such as the Elderly Care Home, Wahat Al-Rushd Home, the Senior Services Centre, home care services and the Child and Family Protection Centre.
It also examined community programmes delivered through the Social Awareness Department and the Community Cohesion Department, as well as the department’s key achievements during the year.
The council discussed a range of issues related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as efforts by institutions across the emirate to improve quality of life for citizens and residents and support community well-being in line with Sharjah’s development vision.
Members praised the Ruler of Sharjah’s vision and directives, describing them as the foundation of a humanitarian and developmental model that places people at the centre of progress.
The council said Sharjah’s initiatives, services and pioneering projects reflect a commitment to ensuring that residents enjoy security, stability and access to the essentials of a dignified life from childhood through old age. It noted that services are increasingly reaching beneficiaries directly wherever they are, easing burdens on families while enhancing social welfare and quality of life across the emirate.
The council also commended the efforts of the Sharjah Social Services Department, including its former and current leadership and employees, for their dedication to building a pioneering social welfare system. It said the department’s achievements reflect an integrated institutional approach and sustained commitment to serving the community.