The decision, approved during a meeting chaired by his highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, comes in implementation of the directives of his highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, supreme council member and ruler of Sharjah.

The new framework is designed to motivate educational and supervisory staff, improve administrative and educational efficiency, clearly define professional responsibilities and standards of conduct, and support the establishment’s mission of teaching and promoting the Holy Quran and the Prophetic Sunnah.

The council also commended the efforts of the Sharjah Social Services Department, including its former and current leadership and employees, for their dedication to building a pioneering social welfare system. It said the department’s achievements reflect an integrated institutional approach and sustained commitment to serving the community.

The council said Sharjah’s initiatives, services and pioneering projects reflect a commitment to ensuring that residents enjoy security, stability and access to the essentials of a dignified life from childhood through old age. It noted that services are increasingly reaching beneficiaries directly wherever they are, easing burdens on families while enhancing social welfare and quality of life across the emirate.

The council discussed a range of issues related to monitoring the performance of government departments and authorities, as well as efforts by institutions across the emirate to improve quality of life for citizens and residents and support community well-being in line with Sharjah’s development vision.

Council members expressed gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for his ongoing commitment to supporting teachers and supervisors at the Sharjah Noble Quran and Sunnah Establishment, recognising their role in teaching the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and their contribution to nurturing individuals grounded in sound values and moral principles.

The council said the decision reflects the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah to reinforce authentic Islamic values and strengthen the role of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah in society. It also highlights his continued support for institutions dedicated to Quranic sciences and initiatives that help raise generations rooted in faith and national identity.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.