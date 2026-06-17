Project to double hospital capacity, add intensive care facilities
His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the implementation of a Dh300 million expansion project for University Hospital Sharjah, aimed at doubling the facility's capacity and enhancing healthcare services in the emirate.
Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, said the project would involve the construction of a new building adjacent to the existing hospital, linked by a shared central lobby, with work set to begin immediately.
The expansion will increase the hospital's capacity by 100 per cent and include 72 doctors' rooms, 22 assessment rooms, 48 standard patient rooms with a total of 72 beds, and 14 intensive care rooms.
The project will also feature a helipad to receive emergency cases from across the UAE.
In response to requests from patients and visitors, the expansion will add 300 parking spaces, bringing the total number of parking spaces at the hospital to more than 1,200, Al Muhairi said.
The move forms part of Sharjah's broader efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and meet growing demand for specialised medical services.