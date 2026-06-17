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Sharjah Ruler orders Dh300 million expansion of University Hospital

Project to double hospital capacity, add intensive care facilities

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
WAM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the implementation of a Dh300 million expansion project for University Hospital Sharjah, aimed at doubling the facility's capacity and enhancing healthcare services in the emirate.

Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, said the project would involve the construction of a new building adjacent to the existing hospital, linked by a shared central lobby, with work set to begin immediately.

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The expansion will increase the hospital's capacity by 100 per cent and include 72 doctors' rooms, 22 assessment rooms, 48 standard patient rooms with a total of 72 beds, and 14 intensive care rooms.

The project will also feature a helipad to receive emergency cases from across the UAE.

In response to requests from patients and visitors, the expansion will add 300 parking spaces, bringing the total number of parking spaces at the hospital to more than 1,200, Al Muhairi said.

The move forms part of Sharjah's broader efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and meet growing demand for specialised medical services.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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