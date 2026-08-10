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Dubai Ruler: 'The greatest investment isn't the cities we visit, but the moments we create'

Sheikh Mohammed says lasting memories with loved ones are the best holiday investment

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Life has taught me that the greatest investment during holidays is not the number of cities we visit, but the moments we create with our families.
Life has taught me that the greatest investment during holidays is not the number of cities we visit, but the moments we create with our families.
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Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, shared a photo with his grandchildren on social media on Monday, alongside a heartfelt message about the importance of family.

"Life has taught me that the greatest investment during holidays is not the number of cities we visit, but the moments we create with our families," Sheikh Mohammed wrote. "Beautiful memories bring happiness and give us the energy to keep working, achieving and succeeding."

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The post quickly attracted widespread engagement, with many praising the message and the family moment it captured. Sheikh Mohammed has often shared personal glimpses of his life beyond official duties, reaffirming the importance he places on family and close relationships.

It showed the side of Sheikh Mohammed people have always appreciated, a leader who's close to his grandchildren, close to his people, and who believes that the best investment is time spent with family.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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