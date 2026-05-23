Little girl’s dream comes true as Sheikh Mohammed stops for photo at Dubai Hills Mall

Young girl’s emotional moment with Dubai ruler captures hearts online
Dubai: Visitors at Dubai Hills Mall yesterday likely expected an ordinary Friday evening, shopping bags in hand, children running through the corridors, families gathering for dinner before the weekend drew to a close.
What they did not expect was to suddenly find themselves face-to-face with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as he toured the mall accompanied by a small group of officials.
Phones quickly appeared. Smiles widened. Conversations paused.
But among everyone present, one little girl experienced something far more unforgettable.
Her name is Naya.
For Naya, what happened inside the crowded mall was not simply a chance encounter. It was a moment that, according to her mother, became one of the happiest days of her life.
You could see it instantly in her eyes.
The excitement. The disbelief. The joy that children rarely know how to hide.
As Sheikh Mohammed walked through the mall with remarkable simplicity and calmness, Naya ran toward him before stopping and asking if she could take a picture with him.
There were no barriers. No dramatic security scene. No fear.
Just a child approaching a leader she admired. And Sheikh Mohammed stopped. A photograph was taken. A memory was made.
Later, Naya’s mother shared the moment online through a photo and video that quickly resonated with many people across social media platforms.
In her post, she explained why so many residents feel deeply attached to life in the UAE.
“For everyone asking why we love the UAE this much, the answer is simple,” she wrote.
“Yesterday at 5:30 PM, I was walking with my daughter in one of the busiest malls when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid walked by with only a few people accompanying him.”
“My daughter ran to him, stopped him, and asked to take a photo with him, and nobody stopped her.”
“In contrast, in other countries, if a head of state is passing by in their car, they block the road until they pass to ensure nothing happens to them. Here, they are confident and aware of how much people love them. We feel lucky to live here, not just hearing about safety but actually experiencing it. Simply put, this is the UAE, it’s a picture that summarizes everything. Thank you so much,” the mother wrote.
Moments like these have become part of Dubai’s unique social fabric, brief, spontaneous encounters that often say more about a city than official speeches or carefully staged appearances.
Over the last few months, Sheikh Mohammed has also made it a point to remain visible and accessible, whether spotted at malls, restaurants, or even casually interacting with residents across Dubai. These unannounced outings have become part of his leadership style: present, observant, and grounded.