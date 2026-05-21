Beyond UAE, two Primark stores will open in Bahrain (October) and Qatar (opens approximately October- November) later this year, said Hadden, adding, "and then we'll continue the expansion in Dubai through the start of next year. Again, we're talking to landlords, but nothing confirmed at the moment, apart from Bahrain and Qatar."

The Abu Dhabi move comes after a standout debut for Primark in Dubai. In fact, the Mall of the Emirates store, which opened on May 21, was originally due to launch later in the month, but the company fast-tracked the opening in response to surging consumer demand.

Hadden said the company is currently negotiating with major landlords in Abu Dhabi and reviewing additional locations in Dubai as it pushes ahead with its UAE expansion. “We’re looking at locations at the moment, because it needs a big space and big space is difficult to find,” he said.

John Hadden, chief executive of Alshaya Group, said the company is moving faster than originally planned after Primark’s launch in Dubai exceeded expectations. “We want to be more aggressive and grow quicker than what we originally planned,” he said, adding that Abu Dhabi is expected to be “certainly within the next 12 months.”

“Prices are the same as in Europe,” he said. “I don’t think they appreciated necessarily the price proposition… and also the quality of the product and the fashionability of the product.”

“We saw an incredible response following Primark’s opening at City Centre Mirdif, so it’s exciting to now bring the brand to Mall of the Emirates… as part of our growing partnership with Alshaya Group,” he said, adding that City Centre Bahrain will be the next step in the rollout.

Hadden said stock for the first three stores had already arrived in February, but replenishment demand has been so strong that the company has had to use alternative shipping routes and even charter aircraft.

“We’ve got the rollout of both Primark and Ulta Beauty to continue with,” he said. “Hopefully, more exciting stuff to come soon.” Alshaya entered the UAE in 1985 and now operates more than 700 stores in the country, making it one of its largest markets in the region.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.