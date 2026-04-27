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Primark reveals opening date for third Dubai store at Mall of the Emirates

UK retailer's regional partner Alshaya confirms opening date for its third Dubai store

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The Primark store at Dubai Mall which opened on March 26.
The Primark store at Dubai Mall which opened on March 26.
Saarangi Aji/Gulf News

Dubai: Budget fashion giant Primark will open its third Dubai store at Mall of the Emirates on May 21, Gulf News can reveal.

The new outlet comes just weeks after Primark’s UAE debut at Dubai Mall on March 26, followed by a second store launch at City Centre Mirdif on April 9 — marking one of the fastest retail rollouts in recent months.

The Mall of the Emirates' opening underlines the brand’s aggressive growth strategy in Dubai, with multiple locations planned in quick succession by franchise partner Alshaya Group.

For shoppers, the big draw remains unchanged: the same wallet-friendly prices the brand is known for in the UK. Primark’s appeal lies in its “treasure hunt” feel — racks of trend-led fashion across menswear, womenswear, kids, beauty and home, all at accessible price points.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News, John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya, said the expansion had been in the works for 18 months, with store locations, supplier agreements and product selections finalised well ahead of launch.

Behind the scenes, store locations, supplier deals and product ranges were all locked in well ahead of launch.

Despite geopolitical uncertainties, the retailer secured its supply chain early, with stock arriving in the UAE more than a month before the first store opened.

Much of Primark’s merchandise is sourced from Asia, allowing for faster turnaround times and, in some cases, simultaneous or earlier product drops compared to Europe.

The Dubai Mall flagship — described as a global flagship store — carries the full international range, a format mirrored across its new locations in the city.

Since its debut, Primark has proven hugely popular with UAE shoppers, drawing large crowds and long queues as bargain hunters rush to snap up its low-priced fashion.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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