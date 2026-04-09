If you’ve been on TikTok, walked through a mall, or even glanced at your Instagram feed, one name has been surfacing repeatedly: Primark. From viral “haul” videos to countdown posts, anticipation had been building steadily. And when the doors finally opened at City Centre Mirdif, that online buzz spilled into real life — long queues, people waiting it out, phones out capturing the moment, and a steady stream of visitors who seemed just as curious about the atmosphere as the merchandise.