Why Dubai residents say this global brand's launch is about community as much as clothes
Dubai: In a city used to big launches, it’s not often that a retail opening morphs into something more shared and communal.
But in recent weeks, across Dubai, something has shifted -- with crowds, conversations and social media turning what might have been a routine shopping experience into something more collective.
If you’ve been on TikTok, walked through a mall, or even glanced at your Instagram feed, one name has been surfacing repeatedly: Primark. From viral “haul” videos to countdown posts, anticipation had been building steadily. And when the doors finally opened at City Centre Mirdif, that online buzz spilled into real life — long queues, people waiting it out, phones out capturing the moment, and a steady stream of visitors who seemed just as curious about the atmosphere as the merchandise.
On opening day, Gulf News visited the store to understand what was drawing the crowds, and why so many across the city felt compelled to be part of it.
“Something to look forward to”
For many, Primark’s arrival isn’t just about shopping, it’s about the feeling it brings. Entrepreneur Amali Rathnayake, who came with her daughter, summed up what many in line were feeling.
“It’s a brand where you can get good products for a better price,” she said.
“We were waiting for this to open here in Mirdif…and honestly, with everything going on, you just want something good to look forward to.”
Her daughter, Alexandria, echoed a different but equally relatable sentiment. After weeks of online school and indoor life, she said being outside and exploring a new store felt like a much-needed change.
Simran Kaur, an IT service specialist, stood in line for over an hour just to get inside. “I’ve heard about the vibe of Primark,” she said.
“The craze around the Dubai Mall opening was already huge, and since I live near Mirdif, I thought I’d try here. Honestly, it’s totally worth the hype.”
That “vibe” is a mix of affordability, variety and trend-led fashion which has long been associated with Primark’s stores in the UK and Europe. Now, Dubai residents are finally getting to experience it firsthand.
For some, the excitement was rooted in nostalgia.
Huda Fancy, who works with Majid Al Futtaim, first discovered Primark while visiting the UK. While she admits she wasn’t a huge fan back then, seeing it open in Dubai brought back a sense of familiarity.
“It’s a nice memory from my trip,” she said. “And now that it’s here, it’s just refreshing, and a great break from everyday life.”
More than just a store
Inside the crowds, there’s also a younger demographic, students and first-time shoppers who see Primark as more than just a place to buy clothes.
For groups like Sarayu Goragapoodi, Laasya Goragapoodi, Reksha Menon and Zahra Sitabkhan, the appeal lies in accessibility.
“Primark stands out because it offers fashion, beauty, and everything a girl needs all in one place at such great prices” they said.
For some, the brand is also a learning opportunity. One student shared that visiting Primark was a way to observe how a large multinational retailer operates, from customer service to teamwork in a fast-paced environment, especially on the opening day.
Others were simply excited to finally experience what they’d only seen online or through friends abroad. “We had seen our friends shop from Primark in the UK,” they said. “So it felt exciting to finally have access to that ourselves.”
A brand “for everyone”
From the brand’s side, the response has been so exciting.
Nadine Ghanem, PR and Communications Manager for Primark, said the turnout has been “exceptional,” especially seeing how many people showed up just to be part of the moment.
“It’s really special to see how willing people are to be part of something like this,” she said. “There’s so much energy and happiness, people from all kinds of communities coming together.”
She added that this kind of response isn’t new.
“We saw the same excitement at Dubai Mall as well, and it’s great to see it continue here,” she said. “Primark is for everyone, and you can really feel that when you look at the crowd.”
Why is Dubai so obsessed?
Primark has everyone buzzing, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s affordable, it’s a brand people have loved abroad, and it finally gives Dubai something new to explore.
But really, it’s more than just the clothes. People aren’t just lining up for bargains, they’re lining up for the buzz, the fun of being a part of the energy, to explore something fresh, and to finally say, “I was there for the opening.”