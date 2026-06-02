Dubai ruler's unannounced visit delighted visitors and drew crowds across the mall
Dubai: In Dubai, an ordinary shopping trip can sometimes turn into a story that people talk about for the rest of their lives.
One week it was visitors at Dubai Hills Mall who found themselves unexpectedly crossing paths with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. This week, it was shoppers at City Centre Mirdif.
Visitors to the popular mall were in for a surprise when Sheikh Mohammed appeared alongside a small group of officials during an unannounced tour, drawing smiles, excitement and crowds eager to catch a glimpse of the Dubai ruler.
Videos shared on social media showed Sheikh Mohammed walking through the mall's corridors with his characteristic ease and simplicity, greeting people and observing the atmosphere around him.
The visit is the latest in a series of spontaneous public appearances by Sheikh Mohammed, who has frequently been seen touring malls, restaurants and public spaces across the emirate in recent months. These visits have become a hallmark of his leadership style, remaining close to the community, observing life on the ground and engaging directly with residents and visitors.
Just days earlier, visitors at Dubai Hills Mall experienced a similar surprise when Sheikh Mohammed toured the venue. During that visit, a young girl named Naya captured the hearts of many after approaching him and asking for a photograph. The moment, later shared by her family online, quickly went viral on social media and became one of the most talked-about stories of the weekend.