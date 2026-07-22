Autorun expands OMODA & JAECOO presence with new Dubai showroom

Showroom at Oasis Mall offers access for customers from residential & business communities
OMODA JAECOO Dubai has expanded its retail presence with the opening of a new Autorun showroom at Oasis Mall, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.
Operated by Autorun OJC Car Trading LLC, the official dealer for OMODA and JAECOO in Dubai, the facility represents another step in the company’s continued growth across the emirate.
The new showroom provides customers with a dedicated space to explore the latest OMODA and JAECOO models in a convenient location along one of Dubai’s main commercial corridors. Its position at Oasis Mall offers straightforward access for customers from nearby residential and business communities, as well as convenient parking.
The expansion comes as demand continues to grow in the UAE for intelligent SUVs, hybrid technology and vehicles designed for both urban travel and longer journeys. The showroom will display a range of models covering compact crossovers, family SUVs and premium off-road-inspired vehicles.
The new facility complements Autorun’s existing showroom on Al Ittihad Road in Deira and supports the wider development of the OMODA and JAECOO retail network in Dubai.
Visitors to the showroom can view the latest OMODA and JAECOO line-up, explore vehicle features and ownership options, and arrange test drives with the Autorun team.
The opening at Oasis Mall marks a further milestone in Autorun’s Dubai expansion strategy and its efforts to strengthen customer access to the two automotive brands.