OMODA & JAECOO’s SIVP makes parking smarter, simpler and more convenient

Finding a parking space in a busy shopping mall, navigating tight underground garages, or walking long distances to retrieve a vehicle in the UAE's summer heat are everyday frustrations for many motorists. OMODA & JAECOO is addressing these real-world challenges with Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP), its next-generation intelligent parking assistance technology designed to make parking safer, easier and more convenient.

Rather than simply adding another parking feature, SIVP has been developed to simplify the entire parking experience. Operating within supported parking facilities, the technology enables drivers to exit the vehicle at a convenient location before using a dedicated mobile application to assist the vehicle in parking itself in a selected space or remotely summon it back to a designated pick-up point when required.

The technology forms part of OMODA & JAECOO's broader intelligent mobility strategy and reflects the company's commitment to developing practical innovations that solve everyday customer challenges while enhancing convenience, safety and overall driving confidence.

Unlike conventional parking assistance systems that only help during the final parking manoeuvre, SIVP intelligently assists throughout the parking process. The system can navigate supported parking environments, identify suitable parking spaces, precisely complete parking manoeuvres, and later assist the vehicle in returning to a designated collection point through the mobile application.

Everyday convenience

For drivers in the UAE, where high temperatures regularly make walking across large outdoor parking areas uncomfortable during summer, SIVP delivers an added layer of everyday convenience. Whether arriving at a busy shopping mall, hotel or large multi-level parking facility, drivers can minimise time spent searching for parking spaces or walking long distances to retrieve their vehicles.

The system has also been developed to simplify parking in narrow spaces and complex parking layouts, reducing parking stress and making everyday driving more convenient for experienced motorists and new drivers alike.

SIVP combines intelligent software with an advanced perception system comprising 27 sensors, including LiDAR, cameras, millimetre-wave radars and ultrasonic sensors, providing comprehensive 360-degree environmental awareness. The multi-sensor system continuously monitors the surrounding environment, helping the vehicle intelligently identify obstacles, detect pedestrians, assess surrounding traffic and perform parking manoeuvres with enhanced precision.

Safety as a core priority

Designed with safety as a core priority, SIVP incorporates intelligent obstacle avoidance, pedestrian detection, remote video monitoring and multiple system safety checks throughout the parking process. Drivers can also remotely monitor the vehicle via the mobile application while remaining ready to take control whenever necessary.

The technology supports a wide range of everyday parking scenarios, including busy shopping centres, underground parking garages, multi-level parking facilities and narrow parking spaces where conventional parking can often be challenging. By reducing time spent searching for parking, locating vehicles and manoeuvring into tight spaces, SIVP aims to transform one of the most common frustrations faced by urban drivers into a simpler, more seamless experience.

First-hand experience for UAE residents

The UAE is among the markets selected to experience SIVP as part of OMODA & JAECOO's customer-focused localisation strategy. Earlier this month, the company hosted an exclusive customer preview where UAE owners experienced the technology first-hand and shared valuable feedback that will help further refine the user experience ahead of its official market activation.

In the future, OMODA & JAECOO will further strengthen its intelligent mobility portfolio with the AI Smart Cockpit Night event in Indonesia at the end of July, where the all-new OMODA 4 will make its debut. The model is also scheduled to launch in the UAE towards the end of this year, bringing the brand's latest intelligent cockpit technologies and smart mobility innovations to local customers.

As OMODA & JAECOO continues expanding its intelligent mobility ecosystem in the UAE, technologies such as SIVP demonstrate the brand's focus on combining advanced innovation with practical everyday benefits, delivering intelligent features designed around how customers actually live, drive and park.