Colleague recalls Dubai gas cylinder blast that killed Indian expat from Kerala

Victim planned to bring wife to UAE; he had married her in 2025 after an 8-year courtship
Dubai: A day after a gas cylinder explosion in the premises of a car showroom off Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai claimed the life of Indian expat Shijin Paul, a colleague who witnessed the blast recounted the chaotic moments before the tragedy struck.
As reported by Gulf News on Tuesday, the Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed the death of the Indian national and said it remained in touch with his family and local authorities to facilitate the necessary formalities.
The victim, Shijin, 27, from Kottarakkara in Kerala's Kollam district, who worked as the multimedia marketing special, was in charge of social media and videography at the showroom, according to his colleague Abid, a photographer who worked alongside Shijin.
Abid was still shaken when he spoke to Gulf News on Tuesday night. He said colleagues had first been alerted to a fire on the premises before the explosion occurred.
"Some of us, including Shijin and I, went out of our showroom after some of our colleagues alerted us about a fire," Abid said.
"There were people from several shops nearby too, not just from our showroom. Many people came running after spotting the fire."
Abid said he was standing close to Shijin when they reached the spot. "I was just behind him, some three metres away maybe. I don't know exactly where the cylinder was located. There is a gate in one corner of the showroom, and the fire started somewhere there. There are some auto service companies next to our showroom, and the fire was near their location."
According to Abid, people who gathered tried to help control the flames before the explosion happened. "People were trying to put out the fire with fire extinguishers. The explosion took place while efforts were on to douse the fire. Everyone ran away," he said.
In the confusion that followed, Abid said he did not immediately realise his colleague had been caught in the blast. "I don't know who all got hit. I got to know about his death later," he said.
Shijin had joined the company only in November and he was known for producing the reels that promoted the business.
Remembering his colleague, Abid, who has only three months of experience at the showroom, described Shijin as a dependable presence in their small team. "He was very active and used to be good at coordinating all the work," he recalled.
Shijin's former roommate, Nisar, a salesman in Dubai, told Gulf News that Shijin had lived with him and four others for a month before moving to another accommodation just days before the tragedy.
"He stayed with us for a month last month. His relative had gone on leave, and when he returned, Shijin moved to his place. We are in Jumeirah, and he found it difficult to commute to his workplace from our area. In this scorching summer, it was difficult for him to take two buses to reach his showroom. Just a few days ago, he moved out," Nisar said.
Nisar said Shijin had been looking forward to reuniting with his wife, whom he married in 2025. According to social media posts shared by Shijin, the couple got married after eight years of courtship. “He was extremely attached to his wife. He planned to bring her here when he goes on his first vacation," Nisar recalled.
He added that the couple had recently suffered a personal loss. "Just a week ago, they lost their pet dog. Apparently, his wife was devastated after that. He told us he had tried to console her, but she couldn’t come to terms with it. I cannot imagine how a person like her can bear this tragedy," Nisar said.
Nisar said the brief time he and his roommates spent with Shijin had left a lasting impression. "We had become close within that one month. We are five roommates, and we are discussing only about him in our WhatsApp group," he said.
He recalled the moment the news reached their group. "One of our roommates had even called Shijin earlier today, without knowing he was no more. He had just called for a casual chat, but there was no answer. Another roommate, who has gone home on vacation, sent us a news clip asking, isn't it our Shijin? We were shocked to see that, and we are still in a state of disbelief," Nisar said.
Ajmal, who has been accompanying Shijin's relative in Dubai through the ordeal, said the family was awaiting the completion of paperwork to repatriate his mortal remains.
"I accompanied his relative everywhere. He is very much disturbed. They are close relatives. My friend had just got back after his vacation, and this happened," he said.