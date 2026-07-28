He was especially known for introducing and popularising couple dance performances among parents of his young students and members of community organisations, encouraging many who had never danced publicly before.

Whether it was a three-year-old child learning their first steps or a grandparent performing before an audience for the first time, Shajin had the rare ability to make everyone feel confident on stage, said residents.

"He was our dance teacher. More than that, he was like a brother to us... he was like a family member." She said he transformed people who had never imagined themselves performing.

"People of many ages—from a three-year-old to those aged 55 or 60—he would make sure they enjoyed the dance and the audience enjoyed it too. He was a great person. He felt like family."

"He had a huge role to play in teaching students how to dance," Ajai said. "If anyone in Kerala or anywhere else needed help, he would come."

"He was a very kind and jovial guy... He did not look at financial benefit. He would do things for free on the basis of friendships. He had an artist's mind."

Shajin's dancing career paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he returned to India for several years. He later returned to Dubai, where he resumed teaching dance while also working briefly as a warehouse manager for private companies.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.