Former Indian expatriate in UAE remembered for bringing generations onto the dance stage
The former Dubai resident, dance choreographer and teacher spent nearly 15 years helping hundreds of children, parents and adults across the UAE discover a love for dance. This week, the community he helped build is grieving his loss.
Shajin, 42, died on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest, nearly a month after he was critically injured in a motorcycle accident near his home in Kerala's Kannur district on June 29. His family confirmed his death to Gulf News.
His funeral was held on Tuesday in his hometown, where hundreds gathered to pay their last respects, including friends and former students from the UAE.
Friends say Shajin was much more than a choreographer.
Known affectionately as "Kuruvi"—Malayalam for sparrow—because of the lightness and grace of his dancing, he became an integral part of Dubai's Malayali community through cultural associations, charity performances and family events.
Whether it was a three-year-old child learning their first steps or a grandparent performing before an audience for the first time, Shajin had the rare ability to make everyone feel confident on stage, said residents.
He was especially known for introducing and popularising couple dance performances among parents of his young students and members of community organisations, encouraging many who had never danced publicly before.
His choreography featured regularly at association events, weddings and cultural programmes across the UAE, and he often spent evenings and weekends teaching working adults after office hours.
During his career, Shajin performed with several Bollywood and South Indian film stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Mammootty and Mohanlal at film awards shows.
Friends recalled that performing alongside these stars remained one of his proudest memories.
For many in Dubai, however, Shajin's greatest legacy was not on celebrity stages but in community halls and school auditoriums.
Dubai-based artist Raisa Mariam Rajan, who worked with him through the Lions Club, remembered his ability to connect with everyone.
"People of many ages—from a three-year-old to those aged 55 or 60—he would make sure they enjoyed the dance and the audience enjoyed it too. He was a great person. He felt like family."
Praseetha Nair, founder of Destination Workplace, said their community association worked with him for several years through community events.
"He was our dance teacher. More than that, he was like a brother to us... he was like a family member." She said he transformed people who had never imagined themselves performing.
"My husband had never danced on a stage. Shajin taught him, and that was the first time he danced."
The memories, she said, stretched far beyond performances.
"Practice sessions, costume fittings, preparing ourselves to go on stage—everything was special. He was very approachable. He gifted us a lot of memories."
She added that Shajin was instrumental in making couple dance performances popular within the community.
"He was a trendsetter. Even if we were not big dancers, he brought out the best in us."
Ajai Pettakarai, a long-time Dubai resident and core committee member of the Raga community, said members visited Shajin in hospital after his accident and raised funds to help cover his treatment.
"We couldn't save his life, unfortunately."
Ajai described him as someone who cared more about people than money.
"He was a very kind and jovial guy... He did not look at financial benefit. He would do things for free on the basis of friendships. He had an artist's mind."
The Raga community, made up of around 100 families, remembers Shajin as someone who played a major role in helping children and adults prepare for performances.
"He had a huge role to play in teaching students how to dance," Ajai said. "If anyone in Kerala or anywhere else needed help, he would come."
Raj, another long-time Dubai resident and member of the Raga community, said Shajin's passion was evident every time he stepped into a rehearsal.
"He was such a sweetheart... such a graceful dancer."
He said Shajin's dedication extended beyond choreography.
"He would make sure you got the thing he was trying to teach. Dancing was his passion."
Even after performances, Raj recalled, Shajin would remain backstage cheering for every participant.
"The happiness he got—you could see it in him. He loved what he did."
Shajin's dancing career paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he returned to India for several years. He later returned to Dubai, where he resumed teaching dance while also working briefly as a warehouse manager for private companies.
Last year, he returned home permanently. Soon afterwards, he lost his father, N.M. Ratheendran, whose death drew attention in Kerala after he passed away minutes after meeting his long-time friend and then Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Just months later, tragedy struck again when Shajin was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident. He remained bedridden for almost a month and underwent multiple surgeries before suffering a cardiac arrest.
He is survived by his sister and her family.