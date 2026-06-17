Indian expat who died while playing cricket in Dubai left a big void, friends and family say in tributes

Father of 4 from Bhatkal remembered for holding community together on and off the pitch
Dubai: Nabil Karikal, a Dubai resident, has been on the phone almost non-stop since Sunday. Friends calling to ask what happened. Community members reaching out.
Messages pouring in from across the UAE and back home in Bhatkal in the south Indian state of Karnataka. And through all of it, he has been trying to find the words to describe what the community has lost in Safwan Shanu, the 38-year-old Indian expat who died of a heart attack while playing cricket in Dubai on Sunday.
"I lost not just a friend, but a brother who was very close to my heart," Nabil wrote in a tribute shared across community groups.
"His sudden passing has left me deeply saddened and heartbroken.”
What those closest to Safwan keep returning to is not just his skills at cricket, but the quiet, consistent ways in which he showed up for people.
No matter how busy he was, Safwan would call Nabil every couple of days. Not for any particular reason. Just to check in, ask how things were going, offer a word of advice.
"He was always there for me during some of the most difficult times in my life. His support, encouragement, and genuine concern meant more to me than words can express. Those calls were a reflection of the caring person he was,” Nabil said.
It was a habit that extended to everyone around him. Friends say Safwan had an instinct for sensing when someone was struggling and an equal instinct for doing something about it.
"He genuinely cared about people's health, well-being, and happiness. He would often ask about others, offer support, and make sure everyone around him was doing well. His kindness, compassion, and selfless nature touched many lives."
Cricket brought Safwan's community together, and Safwan made sure it stayed that way. He was one of the most passionate supporters of Nawayath Cricketers Dubai (NCD), the community group that has been organising cricket among the Bhatkal diaspora in the UAE for over 13 years.
"One thing that was always close to Safwan's heart was NCD. He constantly encouraged me to keep the group active, united, and strong. He believed in bringing people together and valued the bond of brotherhood that NCD represents. His dedication and passion for the group will always be remembered,” said Nabil.
Nabil and Safwan had known each other since they were boys in Bhatkal, playing on the same neighbourhood grounds long before either of them had thought about life in another country. When both eventually settled in Dubai, the friendship simply continued.
"Our friendship was built on trust, respect, and genuine affection. The bond we shared was very strong, and his absence leaves a void that can never truly be filled,” Nabil said.
For expats from Bhatkal, cricket is not a leisure activity: it is identity. Safwan embodied that fully. Friends describe him as one of the finest batsmen to come from the town. He was consistently among the most valued in the community tournament's bidding system, and someone who brought the same energy to a casual Sunday game as he did to a competitive match.
Senior community members who have known Safwan since he arrived in Dubai over 15 years ago remember him as someone who never lost touch with his roots.
He was a regular presence at community gatherings and cricket events and was known not just as a skilled player but as someone who invested genuinely in the people around him, said Jailani Mohtisham.
"He was always among the highest scorers in our community cricket. He played with a lot of heart," said Jailani who has lived in Dubai for over 22 years.
Safwan's elder brother Mohammed Fairoz Shanu, who lives in Dubai, said the love he inspired was something the family had always known and was now seeing reflected back in full.
"All the people loved him. All the people cared about him. Till now, I cannot accept that he is gone," Fairoz told Gulf News, trying to hold his tears back.
The outpouring since Sunday has been a testament to the life Safwan built. Hundreds came to bid him farewell at Al Qusais Cemetery on Monday.
Messages have continued to flood in from the UAE and from Bhatkal, while the Bhatkal community in Dubai, which mobilised swiftly to help the family in the immediate aftermath, has continued to rally around his wife and children, including a four-month-old daughter, and his parents, who flew in from India for his funeral.
For his mother and father, the grief carries a weight that is almost impossible to comprehend as Safwan was the second son they have lost to a sudden heart attack at a young age. As reported by Gulf News, the parents had lost their youngest son, Ghazwan Shanu, when he was just 16, fourteen years ago.
"My parents have gone through a lot. It is not easy to be strong at this time. We are thankful for everyone’s support and prayers. I really want to thank the Bhatkal community for standing by us, helping with everything," Fairoz said.
Nabil closed his tribute with a prayer that many in the community have since made their own.
"Safwan will be greatly missed, but the memories he gave us, the values he stood for, and the love he shared will remain with us forever. May Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him the highest place in Jannatul Firdaus, and give strength and patience to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”