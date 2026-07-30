55-year-old Indian expat undergoes advanced heart surgery in Dubai

Patient underwent an eight-hour beating-heart bypass surgery
Dubai: After living with chest pain that spread to both shoulders for nearly six days, a 55-year-old Indian resident in the UAE sought medical attention in Dubai, where doctors discovered severe blockages in several arteries supplying blood to his heart.
Further tests have revealed advanced coronary artery disease with angina, a condition in which fatty deposits narrow the heart's arteries, reducing blood flow.
The patient, Santokh Singh Ajit Singh, has also been diagnosed with hyperlipidaemia, or high cholesterol, a major risk factor for heart disease.
Doctors have recommended immediate coronary artery bypass surgery.
On June 2, the patient has underwent an eight-hour, five-vessel bypass surgery (CABG x5) procedure at Aster Hospital in Al Qusais.
What has made the operation particularly challenging was that surgeons performed it without stopping the heart. Instead, they have operated while it continued beating throughout the procedure.
The surgical team have also completed 11 anastomoses, precise surgical connections between arteries and bypass grafts, to restore blood flow to all the blocked areas of the heart. The unusually high number of these connections has added to the technical complexity of the surgery.
Unlike conventional bypass surgery, which often uses veins taken from the leg, doctors have used only the patient's own arteries to create new pathways for blood circulation.
The procedure has involved the Left Internal Mammary Artery (LIMA), the Right Internal Mammary Artery (RIMA), and the left radial artery from the forearm. The technique, known as Total Arterial Anaortic Revascularisation, also avoids handling the aorta, the body's largest blood vessel.
For suitable patients, this approach can provide better long-term durability while helping reduce the risk of stroke associated with manipulating the aorta during surgery.
During the operation, surgeons have found that several coronary arteries had long segments of severe blockage. To restore blood flow, they have performed coronary endarterectomy to remove hardened plaque from inside the arteries.
Moreover, they have carried out arterial patch reconstruction to repair and widen the affected blood vessels before completing the bypasses.
The patient has remained stable after surgery and recovered without complications.
The surgery has been performed by Dr. Sandeep Srivastava and Dr. Shipra Srivastava, consultant cardiothoracic surgeons at Aster Hospital in Al Qusais.
Sandeep has noted that the patient's extensive coronary artery disease made the operation one of the most technically demanding bypass surgeries performed by the team.
"Successfully performing such a complex procedure without stopping the heart or manipulating the aorta reflects the advanced cardiac expertise now available at Aster Hospital Al Qusais," said Sandeep.
On the other hand, Shipra has bared that performing the surgery on a beating heart while avoiding manipulation of the aorta helped minimise potential complications of stroke while achieving complete restoration of blood flow.
"Modern heart surgery is focused on delivering safer procedures with better long-term outcomes. This case demonstrates that patients with even the most complex coronary artery disease can access advanced cardiac care and excellent outcomes here in Dubai," stated Shipra.
Recalling his experience, Singh has mentioned that learning he needed complex heart surgery was overwhelming.
"When I learned I needed such a complex heart surgery, I was naturally anxious. The doctors explained every step of the treatment, which gave me confidence and reassurance," shared Singh.
He added, "I am grateful to Dr. Sandeep Srivastava, Dr. Shipra Srivastava, and the entire team at Aster Hospital Al Qusais for their expertise and compassionate care. I am recovering well and thankful to have received such advanced treatment here in Dubai."
Cardiovascular diseases have remained the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for an estimated 17.9 million deaths every year, or nearly one in three deaths globally.
In the UAE, heart attacks and strokes have accounted for around 41 percent of deaths, underlining the importance of recognising warning signs such as persistent chest pain and seeking prompt medical attention.