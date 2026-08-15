India at 80: A nation progressing on its own terms

I have watched much of this unfold from Dubai, where I moved in 1987 to set up what eventually became Aster DM Healthcare, and where I have now spent nearly as many years of my life as I spent growing up in India. Distance changes how you see your own country – you notice its progress in sharper relief, because you are comparing it against everywhere else you have come to know. When Aster chose to list its Indian business separately on the Indian stock exchanges, we were the only healthcare company out of the Middle East to do so, a bet on India's potential made at a time when it was not the obvious move. Today, Aster DM Healthcare’s India business stands as the country’s third largest healthcare provider, a validation of that early conviction. That same conviction runs the other way too, in the Gulf, where Aster carried a legacy that now spans forty years – built hospital by hospital, alongside the region’s own growth.