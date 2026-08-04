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Indian vessel sinks in Red Sea after projectile strike off Yemen

All 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, were safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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The MEA said the continued attacks on commercial shipping in the region were "deeply worrisome".
The MEA said the continued attacks on commercial shipping in the region were "deeply worrisome".
AFP

Dubai: An Indian commercial vessel sank after being hit by a projectile off the coast of Yemen, but all 13 Indian nationals on board were rescued, Indian authorities said on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the mechanised sailing vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya was struck near Yemeni waters, causing it to capsize and sink.

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He said all 14 crew members, including 13 Indians, were safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and taken to the Port of Mokha.

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India condemns attack

"The safety of our people is our supreme priority," Sonowal said in a post on X, adding that he had instructed the Director General of the Maritime Administration (DGMA) to work with relevant agencies to ensure the security of Indian seafarers in the region and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew.

The minister described the strike as an "unprovoked attack" on the "defenceless" vessel and said India strongly condemned the incident.

Foreign ministry confirms rescue

In a separate statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that MSV Faize Noore Oliya sank in the Red Sea off Yemen's coast on August 4 after coming under attack.

The ministry said all 13 Indian nationals aboard had been rescued and that India's embassy in Riyadh was closely coordinating with Yemeni authorities to ensure the crew's safety and security.

It also thanked Yemeni authorities for their assistance in the rescue operation.

Call to end attacks on commercial shipping

The MEA said the continued attacks on commercial shipping in the region were "deeply worrisome" and called for an end to the targeting of merchant vessels.

It urged the restoration of "free and unimpeded navigation and commerce" through international waterways in accordance with international law.

The latest incident comes amid heightened security risks in the Red Sea, where repeated attacks on commercial shipping have disrupted maritime trade and raised concerns over the safety of vessels transiting one of the world's busiest shipping routes.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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