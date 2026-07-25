Indian Embassy confirms all 28 crew members safe after LPG tanker attack in Iranian waters

Fresh tanker strike follows deadly attacks on Indian seafarers in Black Sea, Gulf
The Embassy of India in Tehran has confirmed that all 28 Indian crew members aboard the Mozambique-flagged LPG tanker DISHA (IMO No. 8818219) are safe after the vessel came under attack in Iranian territorial waters.
In a statement issued on July 24, the embassy said it was aware of the incident and had been in close contact with the relevant authorities to confirm the safety of the Indian nationals onboard.
“The Embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and remains in touch with the concerned authorities,” it said.
The incident comes amid rising tensions in the region as the conflict between the US and Iran continues to escalate, raising concerns over maritime security and commercial shipping routes.
The latest incident follows another maritime attack involving Indian nationals, in which one Indian crew member was killed after a commercial vessel came under attack in the Black Sea.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the MV OMORFI was attacked on July 18 while transiting through the Black Sea, reportedly in Russian territorial waters.
At the time of the attack, the vessel had 10 crew members onboard, including three Indian nationals. The MEA confirmed that one Indian national lost his life, while the other two were safe.
India condemned the attack, calling it a serious threat to maritime safety and international commerce.
The MEA said the Indian mission in Russia had contacted relevant authorities and was providing assistance to the affected family.
The MEA has urged all parties to uphold international obligations to ensure the safety of commercial shipping and protect civilian crew members amid growing threats to maritime navigation.
The attack follows another incident involving the Guinea-Bissau-flagged cargo vessel MV Golden Leo on July 19, in which four Indian crew members were killed and one was critically injured.