Modi charts self-reliant path to Viksit Bharat by 2047 in Red Fort address
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said self-reliance would pave the way for India to become a developed nation, stressing the need for the country to become self-reliant and protect its interests.
Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 80th Independence Day, Modi said the country was moving towards Viksit Bharat, or developed India, through initiatives such as Make in India, Swadeshi and Vocal for Local.
Modi highlighted growth across several sectors over the past 12 years, saying defence production had increased nearly fourfold, while output from Khadi and village industries had grown almost fivefold.
He said electronics manufacturing had expanded nearly sevenfold, modern railway coach production had risen 21-fold and mobile phone production had surged 33-fold.
The Prime Minister also pointed to growth in digital technology and innovation. He said the number of internet users had nearly quadrupled, patent grants had increased fourfold and digital transactions had grown 100-fold.
Modi said the government had also accelerated the delivery of basic amenities, including tap-water and gas connections, toilets and housing for underprivileged families.
He said India had undergone a major transformation in governance, with thousands of compliance requirements eliminated and hundreds of outdated laws repealed.
“One cannot march into the 21st century relying on laws from the last century,” Modi said, while highlighting the expansion of metro networks and public transport.
He described the pace and scale of these changes as a transformation not witnessed since independence and achieved largely over the past decade.
Modi expressed confidence that India would become a developed nation by 2047 and urged citizens to work towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat.
He said India’s ambition to become a developed nation would draw global attention, particularly as the world’s most populous country pursued the goal.
The Prime Minister called on citizens to set ambitious goals and work collectively to achieve them.
He said nations achieve greatness when they are driven by dreams, determination and inherent strength, adding that “small dreams will no longer suffice” and urging Indians to broaden their vision.
Modi hoisted the National Flag at the Red Fort as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The ceremony was synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the ceremonial gunners of the 1721 Field Battery.
The ceremonial battery used indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns and was commanded by Major Pawan Singh Shekhawat. Naib Subedar Anuthosh Sarkar served as the Gun Position Officer.