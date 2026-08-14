Message from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day celebrations

Journey of national development and prosperity is thriving ahead towards a brighter future
Today, on the festive occasion of Independence Day, I extend my warmest and heartfelt felicitations to all my fellow Pakistanis at home and abroad.
Happy Independence Day!
As Pakistan marks completion of 79 years of independence, I extend my cordial greetings to the entire nation. We remain profoundly grateful to Allah Almighty for blessing us with the invaluable gift of freedom in the form of our beloved homeland, Pakistan!
It is a matter of immense honour and pride for us all that the struggle for independence was led by eminent leaders like the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mufakkir-e-Pakistan Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and many other distinguished leaders. Today, as a nation, we pay our earnest tribute to the leaders, stalwarts and workers of the Pakistan Movement and to our forefathers who made determined efforts to turn the dream of a free motherland into a reality.
The cherished dream of an independent state was fulfilled owing to the statesmanship and visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the immense sacrifices of our forefathers, the unwavering resolve of the leaders of the Pakistan Movement, and the boundless grace and blessings of Allah Almighty!
The inspiring political struggle of the leaders of the Pakistan Movement united the Muslims of the subcontinent around the common objective of an independent homeland. Our forefathers endured immense hardships and made unparalleled sacrifices, ultimately bringing the struggle for freedom to a successful conclusion.
On August 14, 1947, we were blessed with a homeland where we could live as a free nation with dignity and honour and shape our lives in accordance with our religious and cultural values. Pakistan, as guided by values duly enshrined in Islamic teachings and the vision of the Father of the Nation, guarantees equal freedom to all citizens, without discrimination on the basis of cast, creed or colour. The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the laws of the land guarantee the fundamental rights of all citizens.
By the grace of Allah Almighty, the journey of national development and prosperity is thriving ahead towards a brighter future, despite the challenges along the way. Despite numerous difficulties, the people of Pakistan have achieved remarkable success in every sphere of life through their God gifted talents and abilities. From national defence, the economy, industry and commerce, the judiciary, media, sports, education and skills to the contributions of religious scholars, intellectuals, teachers, scientists, farmers and agriculturalists, as well as the emerging fields of the modern era, Pakistani men and women have received laurels of dedication, determination and perseverance through their contributions. Our talented youth, skilled workforce, highly qualified professionals, hardworking farmers and labourers are the true guarantors of our country’s bright future.
Over the past two and a half years, the Government of Pakistan has successfully navigated through extremely challenging circumstances and achieved the objective of economic stability. We are now moving steadily towards the goal of a developed economy. During the past two years, remittances of overseas Pakistanis have increased by $11.3 billion, reflecting their continued confidence in the policies of the Government. Harnessing modern information technology, promoting innovation driven sustainable industrial and agricultural development, advancing public welfare projects, creating employment opportunities, and establishing a world-class system of education and skills development remain among Government's foremost priorities.
Our brave armed forces have, in every moment of adversity and in response to every hostile attack, demonstrated that the defence of our motherland is invincible.
Today, Pakistan is acclaimed in the comity of nations as a strong, resolute and dignified country and a powerful advocate of peace. Amid the complex and challenging regional situation, Pakistan has played a constructive role as a responsible nation and as a stabilising force in promoting global peace, stability and regional cooperation.
The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye is a testament of Pakistan’s effective role in the region and its emerging strategic strength.
Pakistan expresses its unwavering solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and with our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir, and reiterates its steadfast principled support for them. Lasting peace in South Asia hinges on diplomatic resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions, international law and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
On this Independence Day, the nation also pays heartfelt tribute to all its martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for the beloved homeland. The entire nation owes a profound debt of gratitude to our brave armed forces, courageous personnel of law enforcement agencies, Ghazis and all those martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the future of the nation.
Let us, on this day, renew our national resolve to work together for the development and prosperity, peace and stability, mutual harmony and national unity. Today, I sincerely, yet again, extend the invitation to all the segments of society and especially all political parties to join hands and work constructively together for the national integrity and for the protection and advancement of our national interests.
May Allah Almighty make Pakistan a symbol of honour and dignity among the comity of nations and bless it with a glorious future adorned with continued success and progress. Ameen!