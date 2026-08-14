Message from Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day celebrations

By the grace of Allah Almighty, the journey of national development and prosperity is thriving ahead towards a brighter future, despite the challenges along the way. Despite numerous difficulties, the people of Pakistan have achieved remarkable success in every sphere of life through their God gifted talents and abilities. From national defence, the economy, industry and commerce, the judiciary, media, sports, education and skills to the contributions of religious scholars, intellectuals, teachers, scientists, farmers and agriculturalists, as well as the emerging fields of the modern era, Pakistani men and women have received laurels of dedication, determination and perseverance through their contributions. Our talented youth, skilled workforce, highly qualified professionals, hardworking farmers and labourers are the true guarantors of our country’s bright future.