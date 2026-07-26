GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India's Modi announces exam reform task force after protests

Nandan Nilekani to lead overhaul of India’s embattled examination system

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nandan Nilekani
Nandan Nilekani
IANS

New Delhi: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sunday a special task force to reform the country's exam system, a day after his administration's education minister resigned.

The social media-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had drawn thousands of demonstrators, mainly students, to the capital's Jantar Mantar site in New Delhi, forming one of India's largest anti-government protests in recent years.

Modi said in a video posted to X his administration "decided to set up a high-powered task force" led by Nandan Nilekani -- the co-founder of India's IT giant Infosys -- "which will focus on examination reform".

Weeks of protests over exam irregularities and other issues affecting young Indians culminated on Saturday with the resignation of the education minister and the government accepting other key demands.

On Sunday, dozens of municipal workers were washing the pavements along the road leading to the site, where activists had camped for weeks and where just hours earlier the crowd sang protest songs, chanted slogans and painted acerbic graffiti.

"Our examination system must be reliable. Our examination system must be transparent. Our examination system must make maximum use of technology," Modi added in the video statement.

Modi said the government "will work to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations as quickly as possible."

Related Topics:
Narendra Modi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on July 22, 2026 in solidarity with the ongoing protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities.

Modi vows fast-track courts as Delhi protests rage

2m read
RAF personnel deployed at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest site at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

Modi vows tougher action as paper leak row deepens

3m read
PM Modi hails century of India-New Zealand sporting ties, highlights sport as a bridge between nations (Credit: X/Narendra Modi)

New Zealand, India strike 'milestone' strategic ties

2m read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon.

PM Modi arrives in Auckland on two-day visit

2m read