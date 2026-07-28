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CJP protests: India proposes tougher penalties for exam paper leaks

New bill doubles prison time, boosts fines to restore trust in key exams

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AFP
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No more exam leaks? India proposes 10-year jail terms and million-dollar fines
No more exam leaks? India proposes 10-year jail terms and million-dollar fines
AFP

India’s government on Tuesday proposed tougher punishments for examination paper leaks, including longer prison terms and higher fines, in a bid to restore confidence in the country’s education system after youth-led protests.

Under the proposed legal amendments submitted to parliament, the maximum jail term for those involved in paper leaks would be doubled to 10 years, while fines could exceed $1 million. The government also plans to fast-track court proceedings.

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Move follows student protests

The legislative push comes after weeks of protests over exam paper leaks and other irregularities, which led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week.

The demonstrations, led by the online Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, attracted support from students across India and posed a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Stronger exam safeguards

Senior minister Jitendra Singh told the lower house of parliament that the amendments reflected the government’s commitment to protecting students and young people.

The changes aim to make the law “more stringent” and ensure “speedy justice”, Singh said, adding that the move would help restore confidence in major examinations.

Supreme Court orders release of minors

India’s parliament resumed its monsoon session last week, with opposition lawmakers repeatedly disrupting proceedings over the police response to the student-led protests.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the release of detained protesters under the age of 18 who have no previous criminal record.

Paper leaks remain a recurring issue

Exam paper leaks have long affected India’s highly competitive education system, where intense pressure to succeed has fuelled a large coaching industry and created opportunities for criminal networks to sell leaked question papers.

Despite repeated government action, leaks continue to affect both national and state-level examinations.

Protests in New Delhi turned violent on July 20 when crowds attempted to march towards parliament from the Jantar Mantar protest site. Police used tear gas and batons to disperse protesters, leading to clashes and multiple detentions.

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