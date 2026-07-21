In a note shared on Instagram, the stand-up comedian, actor and filmmaker wrote, “If you’re an Indian live artist. I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for young people, and then trying to sell them tickets later. The sheer luxury of being a silent viewer to what an Indian crowd cares about, and then expecting an Indian crowd to be loud and vocal and care about you. Apna apna dekh lo, lekin mere liye pahunch jaana. Doesn’t work. The concert economy in India is built on young people gathering in support. I get that ‘you’re not political’ which is subtext for ‘I’m really comfortable’. I always look at those statements and think, do you buddy. But today humbly, I’d submit to you that this issue isn’t political or partisan anymore. It’s just about the youth now. And you can support them by platforming what they care about. Beyond that, you do you.”