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Delhi protest clashes: Police analyse 250 videos to identify miscreants

Digital trail, social media groups examined for signs of coordinated planning

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IANS
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Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities in New Delhi on July 20, 2026.
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities in New Delhi on July 20, 2026.
AFP

The Delhi Police have intensified their investigation into the violence that erupted in central Delhi during the protest initiated by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), and officials are relying extensively on video evidence to identify those involved in the unrest.

Investigators are examining more than 250 videos, including mobile phone recordings, CCTV footage, drone camera visuals and footage captured through police body-worn cameras, to trace the individuals allegedly responsible for the violence.

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According to officials, the video material is being scrutinised to identify the miscreants who allegedly participated in the protests and subsequent acts of vandalism. Police are also verifying whether any of those identified have previous criminal records as part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are further examining whether those involved in Monday's violence had arrived at Jantar Mantar with a pre-planned strategy or whether the incidents unfolded spontaneously.

The probe is also focusing on whether the individuals allegedly involved in stone-pelting, vandalism and attacks on police personnel and official vehicles during the 'Sansad Chalo' on Monday were acting in a coordinated and organised manner.

The investigation is also exploring whether people were mobilised or incited through WhatsApp or Telegram groups before the violence broke out in New Delhi.

Officials are analysing digital evidence and communication patterns to establish whether there was any organised planning behind the unrest.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) at the Connaught Place police station in connection with the commotion and vandalism reported in the area.

The case has been filed against unidentified persons as investigators continue efforts to identify those responsible.

According to the police, a group of miscreants vandalised police vehicles and allegedly pelted stones at a police team near Regal Cinema on the Outer Circle of Connaught Place during Monday's violence.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, and officials said all available evidence is being examined to establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.

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