Rajpal Yadav sentenced to jail in cheque bounce case; Delhi High Court denies probation

Along with the prison sentence, the Delhi High Court imposed significant financial liabilities on the actor. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered Rajpal Yadav to pay Rs 1.05 crore to the complainant in each of the seven cases. He must also pay an additional Rs 1.04 crore to the complainant and Rs 25,000 to the State. Live Law reported that the Court further directed Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, to pay Rs 5.51 crore to the complainant in every case. The bench, however, said the Rs 2.25 crore already deposited by the actor would be deducted from the final amount payable.