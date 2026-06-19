The actor says the movie harms his public image; filmmakers granted time to file response
The Delhi High Court on Friday deferred the hearing on actor Salman Khan’s plea seeking to halt the filming, promotion and release of the proposed film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The matter has been listed for July 1 after lawyers for the filmmakers sought more time to file their response, according to local media reports.
The case came up before the vacation bench of Justice Madhu Jain.
Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Khan, urged the court to grant interim relief, arguing that the actor’s life and public image were being used without his consent.
“They have no right to make a film on my life. The teaser has already been released and they are commercially exploiting my identity,” Sethi submitted Salman Khan’s plea before the court.
According to Khan's plea, the proposed film and its promotional material are linked to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case. While the actor's name is not directly mentioned, he claims the posters, publicity material and public statements made by those connected with the project make it easy to identify him.
The petition points to a poster released in May 2026 that allegedly shows a character resembling Khan, including a bracelet similar to the actor’s signature blue bracelet.
Khan has also objected to the portrayal of the character with a firearm, arguing that he was acquitted in the Arms Act case and that such imagery creates a false impression.
The actor further argued that parts of the film appear to deal with issues that are still pending before higher courts. He said the release of such content could affect ongoing proceedings and his right to a fair trial.
His plea also cites interviews, social media posts and public comments allegedly made by the film’s producer Amit Jani linking the project to the blackbuck case and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. According to Khan, these references are aimed at drawing attention by using his identity and public persona.
Lawyers representing the filmmakers opposed any immediate restrictions and said they had received a copy of the application only recently. During the hearing, counsel for the filmmakers also informed the court that the producer had allegedly received death threats and had filed an FIR.
The respondents include the film’s producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and others associated with the project.
The court directed Khan’s legal team to provide the complete set of documents to the respondents. The matter will now be taken up by the roster bench on July 1.