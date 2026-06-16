Kala Hiran row: Makers serve legal notice to Govind Namdev as Salman Khan moves court

Namdev had distanced himself from the alleged Salman Khan-inspired film
Legal tensions around the upcoming film Kala Hiran have intensified, pulling its cast, producers, and even courtrooms into a widening dispute over creative intent, disclosure, and alleged misrepresentation.
At the centre of the latest flashpoint is veteran actor Govind Namdev, who has now been served a legal notice by producer Amit Jani after publicly distancing himself from the project. Jani claimed on X that Namdev has been asked to issue a public apology within seven days and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to the production house.
“Govind Namdev has been issued a legal notice. He must publicly apologise within seven days and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages to the production house, failing which legal action will be initiated.”
Even before this legal exchange, Kala Hiran had been drawing attention for its perceived parallels with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan. The speculation intensified after promotional material introduced a character named Ayaan Khan, prompting public debate over how closely the narrative mirrors real-life events.
As scrutiny grew, members of the cast began publicly reassessing their involvement in the project.
Govind Namdev has been among the most vocal after stepping back from the film. Speaking to Amar Ujala, he said the final product bore little resemblance to what he was originally told.
“As soon as I watched the trailer, I was shaken. I immediately realised that the project was completely different from what I had shot for. We were never told that a character resembling Salman Khan would be created and portrayed in this manner. The moment I saw the trailer, I felt I had been kept in the dark and used. There is a world of difference between what I was told and what has actually been made,” he said.
He further stated that the film was initially presented under a different working title. “I was told we were making a film called Sambhal. At that time, I had absolutely no idea that the story would later take a completely different direction,” he said.
Namdev added that his participation was limited in scope and based on courtroom material he believed was already in the public domain.
“I was informed that there was a long courtroom sequence and that was all I had to do. It was also mentioned that nothing new was being added from our side and that we were merely presenting what had happened in court. I felt there was nothing wrong in depicting facts already on record, which is why I agreed to be part of it,” he said.
Namdev’s departure is not an isolated case. Actor Sonu Mmishra, who previously appeared alongside Salman Khan in Sikandar, also exited Kala Hiran after beginning work on the project.
Producer Amit Jani has rejected these allegations, arguing instead that the actor was fully aware of the project’s direction.
In a video shared on June 14, Jani claimed that Namdev had read the script before agreeing to the role and had even filmed courtroom sequences where the story’s inspiration was apparent. He further alleged that accusations of deception were false and instead suggested the actor was breaching contractual obligations.
Jani also claimed Namdev had been contracted not only for the film but also for a potential sequel. According to him, the actor’s withdrawal was strategically motivated to avoid reputational friction tied to Salman Khan.
Parallel to industry fallout, Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to halt the release of Kala Hiran. His plea argues that the film draws from the blackbuck poaching case linked to him and violates an earlier court order protecting his personality rights.
A vacation bench led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna has issued notices to producer Amit Jani, Akshay Pandey, and others involved in the project. The matter is scheduled for hearing on June 19.
Despite mounting controversy, the makers continue to maintain that the film is fictional in nature. Its disclaimer states:
“All characters and events in this film are entirely fictional. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, places or entities is purely coincidental. Although inspired by the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident, several elements have been fictionalised for entertainment purposes and have no connection to reality.”