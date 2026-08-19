Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's Spirit not postponed, makers confirm clash with Salman Khan's Eid 2027 film

Speculation has been swirling ever since Salman Khan confirmed his comeback to his preferred festive slot, Eid, in 2027, with many wondering if Prabhas' Spirit, currently occupying that very date, would be pushed aside to clear the runway. Reports earlier this week suggested exactly that: that Spirit had been shifted to a new date, leaving Salman's film with an uncontested release. The team behind Spirit, however, is having none of it.