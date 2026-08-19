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Prabhas and Triptii Dimri's Spirit not postponed, makers confirm clash with Salman Khan's Eid 2027 film

Prabhas–Salman box office showdown locked for March 5, 2027

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Prabhas and Tripti Dimri in the film, Spirit.
Prabhas and Tripti Dimri in the film, Spirit.

Speculation has been swirling ever since Salman Khan confirmed his comeback to his preferred festive slot, Eid, in 2027, with many wondering if Prabhas' Spirit, currently occupying that very date, would be pushed aside to clear the runway. Reports earlier this week suggested exactly that: that Spirit had been shifted to a new date, leaving Salman's film with an uncontested release. The team behind Spirit, however, is having none of it.

No shift in Spirit's date

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, featuring Prabhas opposite Triptii Dimri with Vivek Oberoi in a key role, has been firmly slotted for March 5, the same day Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally's yet-untitled venture is eyeing its own release. Produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, the film's date hasn't budged, according to its makers.

Responding to the postponement rumours, a T-Series representative told Zoom in no uncertain terms that the production remains firmly on schedule, with March 5, 2027 standing as the confirmed release date, and that preparations are underway to bring the film to global audiences on that day, exactly as planned.

This isn't the first time such rumours have surfaced, or been shot down. Back in May, T-Series issued a nearly identical clarification after similar chatter about a possible delay made the rounds.

More on Spirit

Spirit brings together Prabhas and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time, following Vanga's last outing, the Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal. Last October, to celebrate Prabhas' birthday, Vanga gave fans an early taste of the film through a one-minute audio-only teaser, a 'sound story' featuring a conversation between a jailer and his assistant about a former police officer held in remand.

The film's first-look poster dropped at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2026, kicking off the new year with an image that quickly went viral. It showed Prabhas in a rough, battle-worn look. long hair, visible bruises — projecting a raw intensity, while Triptii Dimri stood alongside him lighting his cigarette, setting a moody tone that instantly raised anticipation for the film.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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