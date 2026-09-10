Triptii Dimri, AP Dhillon make rare joint appearance at Apple launch event in California

Triptii and Dhillon were spotted together at Apple Park
Dubai: Bollywood Actor Triptii Dimri and Punjabi singer AP Dhillon made a rare joint appearance at Apple’s launch event in Cupertino, California, where the technology giant unveiled its latest products.
Apple on Wednesday introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, alongside the iPhone Duo, its first-ever foldable iPhone.
Triptii and Dhillon were spotted together at Apple Park, with the event also marking John Ternus’ first keynote as the company’s CEO.
Triptii shared pictures from the event on social media, showing her interacting with Apple staff, exploring the new devices and speaking with Ternus.
“A memorable evening at Apple Park,” she wrote, describing the experience as a special one and thanking the Apple team for hosting her.
Dhillon was also seen with Ternus discussing the new launches. Pictures shared by his team showed the singer posing with the Apple CEO and later seated alongside Triptii, with both smiling for the camera.
Apple said the iPhone 18 Pro models feature an advanced Pro camera system, improved battery life and performance, and iOS 27, Apple Intelligence, and Siri AI. The models are available in black, silver, glacier and burgundy.
The iPhone Duo, meanwhile, has a 7.6-inch inner display and is powered by the A20 Pro chip. It features a custom-designed vapour chamber for thermal management and a dual-battery architecture.