Apple goes all-in: $1,999 foldable iPhone Duo leads biggest Sept. 9 product drop
Apple used its Sept. 9 “Surprise and Shine” event to introduce its first foldable iPhone, new iPhone 18 Pro models, Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4, and AirPods 5.
The headline product is the , a $1,999 foldable that opens into a 7.6-inch flex device and reaches UAE stores on Oct. 23.
|Product
|US starting price
|UAE starting price
|India starting price
|Europe starting price*
|Preorder / release
|iPhone Duo
|$1,999
|Dh8,499
|Rs199,900
|€2,299 / £1,999
|Preorder Oct. 16; on sale Oct. 23
|iPhone 18 Pro
|$1,199
|Dh5,099
|Rs134,900
|€1,299 / £1,199
|Preorder Sept. 12; on sale Sept. 18
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|$1,299
|Dh5,499
|Rs144,900
|€1,449 / £1,299
|Preorder Sept. 12; on sale Sept. 18
|Apple Watch Series 12
|$399
|Dh1,599
|Rs56,900
|€449 / £399
|Preorder now; on sale Sept. 18
|Apple Watch Ultra 4
|$799
|Dh3,199
|Rs89,900
|€899 / £799
|Preorder now; on sale Sept. 18
|AirPods 5
|$129
|Dh549
|Rs14,900
|€149 / £129
|Preorder now; on sale Sept. 18
|AirPods 5 + Wireless Charging Case
|$179
|Dh629
|Rs17,900
|€199 / £179
|Preorder now; on sale Sept. 18
, opening like a book from a 5.4-inch external screen into a 7.6-inch flexible internal display.
Both screens share the same aspect ratio, allowing apps and media to scale more naturally as users open or close the device.
It comes in Star White and Night Sky and starts with 256GB of storage, with configurations reaching 2TB. Apple positions it as a phone that can become a compact tablet for multitasking, editing, entertainment and Apple Pencil use.
It starts at $1,999, Dh8,499, €2,299 and £1,999; preorders begin Oct. 16, with sales from Oct. 23.
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The is Apple’s new smaller premium iPhone, starting at $1,199 in the U.S. and Dh5,099 in the UAE. It uses Apple’s A20 Pro chip, has a new 48-megapixel camera system and offers storage configurations from 256GB to 2TB.
Apple’s focus is performance, professional-grade imaging and on-device artificial-intelligence processing through Apple Intelligence. UAE preorders begin Sept. 12, with availability on Sept. 18. The model is designed for buyers who want flagship cameras and processing power without the Pro Max’s larger form factor. India pricing begins at Rs134,900, according to launch coverage.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max is the largest conventional iPhone Apple launched Sept. 9. It starts at $1,299 in the United States, Dh5,499 in the UAE and Rs144,900 in India.
Like the 18 Pro, it uses the A20 Pro processor, carries upgraded 48-megapixel camera hardware and supports storage up to 2TB. Its key distinction is its larger display and battery-oriented form factor, aimed at video creators, gamers and users who value longer endurance. UAE buyers can preorder from Sept. 12 before retail availability begins Sept. 18.
starts at $399 in the US, Dh1,599 in the UAE and Rs56,900 in India. The mainstream smartwatch adds a new health-sensing system, enhanced heart-rate tracking and a daily readiness score intended to help users judge recovery and workout preparedness.
It also brings faster charging and updated processing.
The model is aimed at buyers wanting everyday health, activity, notification and workout functions rather than the specialized outdoor and diving features of the Ultra line. It is available to preorder now and goes on sale Sept. 18.
at $799 in the US, Dh3,199 in the UAE and Rs89,900 in India. Apple’s rugged premium watch adds longer battery life, enhanced GPS functions, updated health tracking and AI-supported Siri features for use from the wrist.
It is designed for runners, hikers, divers and other users who need a larger, more durable watch with stronger outdoor credentials than the standard Apple Watch.
Ultra 4 also receives readiness and heart-rate enhancements introduced across Apple’s new watch lineup. Preorders are open, and the watch is scheduled to reach customers on Sept. 18.
, starting at $129 in the US, Dh549 in the UAE and Rs14,900 in India.
A higher model with a Wireless Charging Case costs $179, Dh629 and Rs17,900, respectively. New features include active noise cancellation on the upgraded version and Live Translation, which can support conversations across languages when paired with compatible Apple Intelligence functions.
The earbuds also receive updated audio processing and integration with Apple’s ecosystem. They are the least expensive new Apple product announced at the event, with preorders open now and retail availability beginning Sept. 18.
Market notes
The regular iPhone 18 was not launched at this event.
iPhone Duo preorders are later than those for the Pro models: Oct. 16 versus Sept. 12 for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in the UAE. apple+2
Some Apple Intelligence and Siri functions may launch later, require a compatible language or region, or have different availability rules in the European Union.
Confirm storage tiers, colour availability, carrier financing and trade-in terms directly through Apple before purchase.
Prices may vary by country because of VAT, currency conversion, regulatory costs and Apple’s local pricing strategy.
(Europe does not use one uniform Apple price. Euro figures are representative European starting prices; UK sterling figures are shown separately where available. Confirm local pricing on Apple’s country-specific online store before publication or purchase. UAE, US and iPhone Duo European prices have been reported following Apple’s event.)
Also In This Package
iPhone Duo, 18 Pro UAE prices, release dates: Full list
iPhone 18 Pro Max: Specs, leaks and what to expect
Apple’s iPhone Duo is here. Price and specs revealed
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