Dubai: Apple’s new iPhone Duo may start at Dh8,499 in the UAE, but a comparison of official prices across five major markets shows buyers in the US get the lowest listed price for the company’s first foldable iPhone and its new iPhone 18 Pro models.

Using exchange rates of Dh3.67 to the US dollar, SAR3.75 to the dollar, Rs95.48 to the dollar and GBP0.74 to the dollar, the US comes out cheapest across every storage option for the iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The 256GB model costs the equivalent of around Dh7,336 in the US and Dh8,499 in the UAE, compared with about Dh11,527 in India. On the 2TB version, the equivalent prices rise to Dh11,740 in the US, Dh13,599 in the UAE and roughly Dh17,293 in India.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.